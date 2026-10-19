PANDEF declares seven days of mourning for Dele Cole

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone, has declared seven days of mourning in honour of its leader and elder statesman, Patrick Dele Cole, who died in London at the age of 86.

Cole, popularly known as Chief PDC, died weeks after celebrating his 86th birthday, leaving behind a legacy of service in journalism, education, diplomacy, public administration and politics.

In a statement signed by PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, on behalf of the organisation’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), the forum described Cole’s death as a painful and irreplaceable loss.

Igali said Cole played significant roles in the socio-cultural and political development of the Niger Delta, particularly in the formation and growth of PANDEF.

The late Cole served as Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times of Nigeria, one of the country’s leading national newspapers, and later as presidential adviser on foreign affairs. He also served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Brazil.

According to Igali, Cole brought considerable intellectual depth and experience to various socio-cultural and socio-political organisations in the Niger Delta.

PANDEF directed all its chapters in Nigeria and the diaspora to suspend official social activities for seven days, beginning October 18, 2026. It also directed that Cole’s photograph be displayed on its media platforms throughout the mourning period.

Igali said Cole played a significant role in the region’s struggle for true federalism and resource control, noting that his commitment to the aspirations of the Niger Delta people remained firm even while he served as a special adviser in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He added that Cole’s political choices were guided by his commitment to the interests and legitimate aspirations of the Niger Delta people.

Cole’s political career included a presidential bid under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and membership of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), PANDEF said.

The forum also acknowledged his contributions as a Christian leader and advocate of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, particularly the traditions and identities of the South-South region.

Expressing condolences over his death, PANDEF extended its sympathies to his son, Rt. Hon. Tonye Cole, other members of the Cole family, the people of Abonnema in the Kalabari Kingdom, the Ijaw nation, the Rivers State Government and the people of Rivers State, as well as Nigerians across the country.

The organisation urged the bereaved family and the wider Niger Delta community to draw comfort from the distinguished life and enduring contributions of the late elder statesman.

PANDEF prayed for the peaceful repose of Cole’s soul.