Imo NYSC kidnapping: We demand answers

Rescued NYSC members Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force/X

On October 1, gunmen attacked two buses near Umunoha on the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Imo State, abducting 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and another passenger travelling from Ibadan to orientation camps. After seven days in captivity, all 21 were freed on October 7, 2026. Their release was welcome, yet many questions remain unanswered.

The official narrative is that a joint operation involving police, military, DSS and other security personnel pressured the kidnappers into releasing their captives. Imo State Police Commissioner, AuduBosso, said he knew of no ransom payment. Earlier, police said drone surveillance had located the suspected camp, but explosives allegedly prevented an immediate assault. Yet the authorities have not explained precisely how the hostages were freed or whether any kidnappers were killed or captured.

Families gave conflicting accounts. Relatives said ransom demands initially reached N50 million per victim; reports later described demands reduced to about N5 million each, with some families saying they raised millions for their loved ones. On October 11, Obasanjo and AliratWahab, parents of one of the victims, confirmed that their family’s N6 million contribution and the contributions of other families had been refunded. But they could not establish whether the money had reached the kidnappers, nor identify who returned it. A refund without official explanation of what happened is unacceptable. The government must evidentially explain the source and circumstances of the refunds.

Paying kidnappers rewards a criminal business, finances further abductions and signals that hostage-taking pays. If security pressure alone secured the release, authorities should publish a credible account of the operation. More disturbing are reports suggesting the abductors may have been Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements. This allegation remains unverified.

But if indeed jihadist terrorists have established a foothold in the South-East, the implications are grave. It means Islamic jihadists have expanded into the South-East and South-South. It also means the federal government has failed to stop Islamic terrorism from achieving nationwide coverage. Police must identify the suspects, establish their affiliations and disclose the evidence to douse suspicions.

How long must the investigations take? The victims were freed about a fortnight ago, but there are no confirmed reports of arrests or evidence of a kinetic action rescue. Who planned the ambush? Where are the perpetrators now? Were explosives recovered? Were ransom negotiations investigated? The police and other security agencies must disclose verified findings and immediately arraign arrested suspects. Their identities and roles should be made public through lawful proceedings.

We fear delay may allow public attention to drift until this case joins unresolved files while the danger suppurates. Governors, as Chief Security Officers of their states, must take that responsibility seriously and protect residents. Twenty-one people came home. That is relief, not closure.

We demand answers—and justice.