Nigeria joins league of nations in global measurement pact

By Adaobi Abimbola

Nigeria has joined the league of nations with globally recognised measurement standards following the signing of the Mutual Recognition Arrangement of the International Committee for Weights and Measures, CIPM MRA, in France.

The agreement was signed by the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, at the 28th General Conference on Weights and Measures CGPM. The signing coincided with the DG’s third anniversary in office.

According to a statement made by SON’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Ethan Talatu, Nigeria’s admission as an Associate State of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, BIPM, took effect on June 4, 2026.

The CIPM MRA is the framework through which national metrology institutes prove that their measurement standards are equivalent and earn global recognition for their calibration and measurement certificates.

Okeke said that the arrangement would bring international recognition of Nigeria’s measurement capabilities, global acceptance of its calibration certificates and easier trade across borders. He added that it would reduce dependence on foreign metrology services, strengthen SON’s technical authority and open doors to scientific collaboration and capacity building.

Nigeria now joins Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and Tunisia as the only African countries with full BIPM membership. For manufacturers and small businesses, products can be tested locally and trusted abroad without the cost of foreign laboratories.