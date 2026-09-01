PDP mourns Dan Orbih, orders flags at half-mast for three days

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the death of its National Vice Chairman, South West, Dr Dan Orbih, and directed all its offices to fly the party flag at half-mast for three days in his honour.

Orbih died in London after a brief illness, leaving behind a political career which the PDP said was marked by loyalty, commitment and service to the party and Nigeria’s democratic development.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, on Tuesday, the PDP described the late chieftain as a loyal, committed and dependable member who devoted himself to the ideals of democracy and the advancement of the party.

“Chief Dr. Dan Orbih was a loyal, committed and dependable member of the Peoples Democratic Party who devoted himself to the ideals of democracy and the advancement of our great Party,” Jungudo said.

The party also commiserated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, over Orbih’s death, describing the deceased as his close confidant, trusted associate and friend.

“We share in his grief at this difficult moment and pray that Almighty God grants him the strength to bear this painful loss,” the PDP said.

On Orbih’s contributions to the party, the PDP said his wisdom and dedication to its growth and stability would remain deeply appreciated by its members.

“His dedication, wisdom and contributions to the growth and stability of the PDP will remain deeply appreciated and fondly remembered by the Party and its members,” it added.

The party extended its condolences to Orbih’s immediate family, relatives, friends and associates, as well as members and supporters of the PDP.

It said his death was a loss not only to his family and loved ones but also to the entire PDP family, stressing that those who knew and worked with him would continue to feel his absence.

“Dr. Dan Orbih may have departed this world, but his service, loyalty and contributions to the PDP, as well as to our democratic journey, will not be forgotten,” it stated.

The PDP said it stood firmly with Orbih’s family and loved ones at the moment of grief, while praying that Almighty God would grant them the strength and fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss.