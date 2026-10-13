Adebutu’s Omission: ‘Don’t set Ogun on fire’ – PDP candidate warns INEC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Ifo Constituency I in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Adebari Adekunle, has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the omission of the party’s gubernatorial candidate from the election.

Adekunle also warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, against actions that could heighten political tension in the state.

The final list, signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, contains the candidates of 13 political parties, including the APC. However, PDP is missing from the list.

Adekunle, while reacting to the development, said the exclusion of Oladipupo Adebutu and his running mate, Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo, from INEC’s list had gone beyond the two candidates and had become a matter of concern for the entire state.

He recalled that President Bola Tinubu expressed displeasure over the desperation of some political associates, warning that their actions could damage his administration’s image and democratic legacy.

According to Adekunle, the Presidency’s comment is a “great indictment” on INEC and raises serious questions about its credibility and Yayi’s role in the controversy.

The Assembly candidate cautioned INEC against undermining public confidence in the electoral process and urged the commission to act transparently and reverse the omission.

Adekunle insisted that Ogun State must not become a battleground for desperate political interests ahead of the 2027 elections.

“A situation where APC party members would be celebrating that they would remove names from the INEC list even before it actually happened was a reckless one,” he said.

Adekunle said many residents, angered by what they perceive as an attempt to undermine their choice, had threatened to protest, while elders and stakeholders were appealing for calm to prevent a breakdown of peace.

“Ogun State must not become a battleground for desperate political interests. Political ambition should not take precedence over democratic principles. People are already burdened by economic hardship, are looking towards 2027 for change and will resist any attempt to deny them a fair opportunity to choose their leaders. Peace must not be mistaken for weakness,” he warned.

He urged the Presidency to ensure that no individual uses the President’s name to advance personal ambition and stain his efforts at credible elections.

The Assembly hopeful also urged INEC to act transparently and address the controversy without delay, stressing that peace must not be mistaken for weakness and the people’s patience must not be taken for granted.