Champions League: Lookman scores as Atletico down Carrick’s struggling Man United

Atletico Madrid’s Nigerian forward #11 Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League, league phase, matchday 2, football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Manchester United at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

Atletico Madrid eased to a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday to pile pressure on Red Devils coach Michael Carrick.

Pablo Barrios pounced inside the first minute for Diego Simeone’s side and after Leny Yoro’s 74th minute red card set United back further, Ademola Lookman added another for the hosts in Madrid.

Man United have made their worst domestic start in 40 years and this league phase defeat in the Spanish capital was another blow, with the team now winless in five games across all competitions.

Carrick handed Carlos Baleba his first start for the club since arriving from Brighton this summer, as well as pushing captain Bruno Fernandes out to the right side.

Atletico were without their skipper Koke, after the death of his mother, while coach Simeone selected Julian Alvarez from the off for the first time this season at the Metropolitano stadium, after he tried to force a departure this summer.

“Defend what we love,” Atletico fans ordered their supporters with a banner display before kick-off and the Rojiblancos were ahead after just 50 seconds.

Manchester United’s English head coach Michael Carrick applauds at the end of the UEFA Champions League, league phase, matchday 2, football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Manchester United at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on October 13, 2026. Atletico Madrid won 2-0. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

Alex Baena found a way in behind United’s defence and cut the ball across for Barrios, with Ayden Heaven unable to keep the midfielder’s shot from crossing the line.

Bryan Mbuemo might have equalised for the visitors, nudging the ball through Cristian Romero’s legs but firing just wide.

Alejandro Grimaldo came inches away from extending Atletico’s lead with a free-kick which hit the angle between post and crossbar.

The hosts thought they had a second when Johnny Cardoso finished neatly from the edge of the box before half-time but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review showed the ball had struck Marcos Llorente’s hand during the build-up.

Alvarez, yet to score this season for Atletico, hit the post early in the second half.

United rallied and Fernandes’s lob drifted narrowly wide before the Portuguese playmaker hit the crossbar from the left of the box after a corner routine.

However the three-time European champions suffered a setback when defender Yoro was harshly dismissed after a VAR review for bringing down Canada striker Jonathan David as the last man.

It opened the door for Atletico to grab their second, with David foiled by goalkeeper Senne Lammens but London-born Nigeria international Lookman on hand to tuck home the rebound after 79 minutes.

Carrick withdrew playmaker Fernandes, looking ahead to the weekend visit to face rivals Leeds in the English top flight, where improvement is badly needed.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved from United substitute Matheus Cunha in the final stages but there was no way back for United.

Simeone’s side were able to claim their first points after an opening defeat at Liverpool.