Mining Week: Investors demand clear rules, stronger security

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Investors and key players in Nigeria’s mining sector have called for clearer regulations, improved security and stronger collaboration among government agencies to attract investment and unlock the country’s vast solid mineral resources.

They made the call at the opening of the 11th Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, identifying insecurity, regulatory conflicts, poor inter-agency coordination and inadequate infrastructure as major barriers to the growth of the sector.

President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Oba Ayandele Ayanleke, said insecurity along mining corridors and jurisdictional disputes between federal and subnational authorities were undermining operations and eroding investors’ confidence.

Ayanleke urged the government to establish a clearer and more predictable regulatory framework, stressing that stronger partnerships between local and international stakeholders were critical to attracting capital, facilitating technology transfer, creating jobs and generating wealth.

On a recent mining incident, he disclosed that the government had constituted an investigative panel, urging stakeholders to await the outcome of its findings.

Meanwhile, the Country Manager, Segilola Resources Operating Limited, Austin Menegbo, said Nigeria must build on the achievements of its first large-scale commercial gold mine to establish a competitive and sustainable mining industry.

Menegbo disclosed that Segilola produced 91,910 ounces of gold in 2025, with Nigerians accounting for 99 per cent of its workforce.

According to him, the mine has demonstrated that responsible investment, technical expertise, effective regulation and sustained engagement with host communities can support globally competitive mining operations.

He, however, identified regulatory uncertainty, illegal mining, insecurity, poor infrastructure and limited access to finance as challenges requiring urgent government intervention.

He called for streamlined government approvals, predictable regulatory timelines and sustained engagement among operators, investors, host communities and other stakeholders to improve the sector’s investment climate.

He also advocated the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining through safety training, improved access to finance, technical support and cooperative structures.

He stressed that efforts to attract investment must go hand in hand with environmental protection, workers’ safety and responsible engagement with host communities.

Similarly, Head of Mission of the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria, Ambassador Anna Westerholm, called for partnerships that prioritise local value addition, workplace safety, community welfare and transparency.

Westerholm said Nigeria could leverage Sweden’s expertise in mining technology, automation, skills development and responsible mineral production to strengthen its mining industry.

She noted that the long-term success of mining projects depended largely on their impact on host communities and the environment, adding that companies must earn public trust to operate sustainably.

The Swedish envoy also underscored the importance of mineral traceability, saying the ability to verify the origin of minerals and the conditions under which they were produced would boost Nigeria’s competitiveness in international markets.

She expressed Sweden’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria through technical assistance, trade and investment partnerships.

Earlier, Partner and Mining Industry Leader at PwC Nigeria, Cyril Azobu, said the country must translate its abundant mineral resources and growing international interest into bankable projects and sustainable economic growth.

He said achieving this would require a predictable investment environment, credible projects and partnerships capable of connecting local opportunities with international capital, technology and expertise.

Azobu also called for a shift from exporting raw minerals to domestic processing and value addition, saying the move would enable Nigeria to retain more economic benefits from its mineral resources.

He reaffirmed PwC Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the sector through technical expertise, regulatory guidance and engagement with industry stakeholders.

The 11th Nigeria Mining Week is being held under the theme, ‘Unlocking Investment and Growth through Partnerships’.