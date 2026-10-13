Only baby politicians kicking against Rainbow Coalition – Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said only baby politicians are kicking against the Rainbow Coalition, citing Edo State, where he said a similar cross-party alliance defeated the then governor’s preferred successor.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja during his monthly media chat, Wike dismissed claims that backing President Bola Tinubu through the coalition would confuse supporters of other parties.

He said he had told his supporters to back the president while also telling them their own National Assembly candidates mattered.

“Anybody who says he does not recognise the importance of Rainbow Coalition is not a politician. Anybody who said that is a baby politician. Is there any conflict? There is no conflict. How does it confuse people?” he queried.

Wike then turned to Edo, where, he said, the then governor, Godwin Obaseki, was determined to install a successor. He said he supported the APC even though he belongs to the PDP. “I did not support Obaseki, even though I was and still a member of PDP,” he said.

He said a PDP faction known as the legacy group and led by the late Chief Dan Orbih had joined hands with APC.

“That legacy group and APC now met to work together, and that was how they defeated Obaseki’s successor. If we did not do that, it would have been difficult for APC to defeat Obaseki”, he explained.