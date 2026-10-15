You cannot govern by proxy, campaign through surrogates, expect votes — Obi’s media office tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Peter Obi Media Office has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his decision not to accompany the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council to every campaign event ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying he cannot govern by proxy, campaign through surrogates and expect Nigerians to renew his mandate.

The media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, said the President must personally defend his record in office rather than rely on political allies and party chieftains to campaign on his behalf.

In a statement signed on Thursday by its spokesman, Idris Zekeri, the office argued that although political surrogates could speak for the President, they could not assume responsibility for his policies and performance.

It said the President could not delegate accountability or leave political allies to defend his administration while Nigerians continued to grapple with the effects of government policies.

Tinubu had said he would not accompany the APC Presidential Campaign Council to every campaign event ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing the need to prioritise governance, economic obligations and efforts to attract investors.

The President made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating the APC Presidential Campaign Council, urging its members to lead the party’s mobilisation efforts nationwide while he attended to matters of state.

He reportedly agreed with concerns that electioneering should not interfere with his responsibilities as President, stressing that the country required his attention.

Reacting, the Obi media office challenged Tinubu to explain his administration’s performance directly to Nigerians.

The statement read, “President Bola Tinubu reportedly says the demands of governance may keep him away from the campaign trail. Nigerians deserve to ask: If he cannot make time to face the electorate, why should surrogates be sent to ask for their votes?

“The President cannot delegate accountability. He cannot outsource the defence of his record to political allies, party chieftains, and praise singers while millions of Nigerians struggle with the consequences of his government’s policies.

“Surrogates can speak for the President, but they cannot answer for his failures. They can repeat his promises, but they cannot make those promises a reality. They can campaign in his name, but they cannot carry his responsibility.”

The office further challenged Tinubu to explain how the performance of his administration had affected the cost of food, transportation, electricity, housing and other necessities.

“If the administration has delivered on its promises, why should the President be reluctant to defend that record before Nigerians himself? If the economy is improving, let him explain how that improvement is reflected in the cost of food, transportation, electricity, housing, and necessities. If his policies are working, let him face the citizens who want to know when the hardship will end,” it said.

The statement argued that governance should not be treated as a reason to avoid public scrutiny, maintaining that a candidate seeking another term must be prepared to account for his record.

“Governance is not an excuse to avoid accountability. In a democracy, governance is the very record a candidate must defend before asking for another mandate,” the office said.

It added that Nigerians were being asked to assess Tinubu’s policies, promises and performance, rather than those of the political allies campaigning on his behalf.

“The Nigerian people deserve a direct conversation with their President, not a relay of rehearsed talking points from political messengers,” the statement said.

The office urged Tinubu to explain his administration’s achievements, address unfulfilled promises and respond to questions from Nigerians if he wanted them to renew his mandate.

“A President who seeks the people’s mandate must be prepared to face the people. Surrogates may carry the message, but they cannot carry the burden of accountability,” it added.