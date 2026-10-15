Nigeria’s image: Clarity, competence, not propaganda, will restore trust — Momoh, Peterside

John-Momoh

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Nigerian Reputation Management Group (NRMG), Dr John Momoh, has said Nigeria does not need propaganda to improve its international image, but clarity in policymaking, consistency in governance and competence in service delivery.

Momoh said the country’s reputation would improve when government policies were clearly communicated and public services worked effectively.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday at the inaugural Nigeria Reputation Day, themed, “Own the Narrative: Shaping Nigeria’s Reputation Together.”

The Channels Television chairman said Nigerians were more interested in effective governance and tangible improvements in their lives than publicity campaigns aimed at promoting the country’s image.

“Nigerians are not asking for miracles. They are asking for clarity, consistency, competence. When policy is clear and service works, reputation takes care of itself,” he said.

Momoh warned against presenting an overly flattering picture of Nigeria while ignoring the challenges confronting its citizens.

“Owning the narrative does not mean lying to ourselves. It does not mean polishing this country until it shines in a press statement while our people are still struggling. Nigerians are too smart for that. We see through spin,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria had contrasting realities, including frustrations associated with its institutions and the resilience demonstrated by its citizens through innovation, creativity and enterprise.

Citing examples of innovation and cultural influence, Momoh referenced young people using drones to deliver medicine in Enugu and the international popularity of Afrobeats.

He described reputation as the cumulative effect of people’s experiences and interactions with a country rather than the outcome of a publicity campaign.

“Reputation is not what we say about ourselves. It is what people feel when they deal with us. It is not a campaign with a start and end date. It is daily deposit into a trust account,” he said.

Addressing private sector leaders, Momoh said their business practices and treatment of employees also influenced Nigeria’s reputation, noting that the quality of products, fair workplace practices and fulfilment of promises contributed to public trust.

He urged media organisations and creative professionals to prioritise accuracy amid the growing use of artificial intelligence to generate convincing but potentially misleading content.

“In an age where AI can clone a voice in 30 seconds, be first with truth, not first with rumour,” he said.

Momoh also encouraged journalists to scrutinise those in power while reporting credible progress and positive developments.

He urged Nigerians at home and abroad to speak honestly about the country, arguing that criticism and patriotism could coexist.

“Criticise, because we must. But we can love Nigeria honestly,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, described national reputation as a strategic asset with implications for investment, trade, tourism and international relations.

Peterside said Nigeria’s size and economic significance placed it under international scrutiny, making the way the country was perceived an important consideration in its global engagements.

“Every nation tells a story about itself. And every nation also lets others tell that story for it, whether it admits this or not. Nigeria is the most populous Black nation on earth, one of Africa’s largest economies. So world is watching. What matters is who shapes what it sees,” he said.

He described reputation as “the invisible highway along which capital, trade and talent flow,” warning that a damaged national image could increase business costs, limit opportunities and undermine trust.

According to him, a country’s reputation can influence investment decisions, the treatment of its citizens at international borders, tourism and the confidence of foreign partners.

Peterside said efforts to improve Nigeria’s image must be supported by tangible achievements, effective institutions and the lived experiences of its citizens.

“The strongest narrative Nigeria can project is one our actions consistently affirm and our people can confidently believe in,” he said.

He argued that international portrayals of Nigeria had often focused on poverty, disorder and sensational events, overlooking other aspects of its history, cultural heritage and achievements.

While acknowledging that some negative portrayals reflected genuine challenges, Peterside said they did not capture the full complexity of the country.

He cited the artistic traditions of Nok terracotta and Benin bronze casting, as well as the contributions of Nigerian scholars, writers and Nobel laureates to global thought.

He also referenced the continued debate over the restitution of Benin artefacts taken during the British expedition of 1897, many of which remain in overseas collections.

Peterside further highlighted Nigeria’s cultural diversity, noting that its more than 250 ethnic groups continued to contribute to the country’s social, economic and cultural life.

He said Nigeria needed to play a more active role in shaping how it was understood internationally, rather than attempting to silence criticism.

According to him, the country’s reputation would be strengthened when its institutions, achievements and everyday realities provided credible evidence to support the image it sought to project.