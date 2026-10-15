NIS vows justice after officer killed in Niger attack

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has vowed to bring the perpetrators of an attack on two of its personnel in Niger to justice, following the death of one officer and serious injury to another.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI) Akinsola Akinlabi, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the incident occurred on Oct. 6, when two personnel conducting routine surveillance were violently attacked by unidentified assailants.

“Sadly, one of the officers, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) I. U. Babangida, tragically lost his life, while the other, Insp. A. K. Musa, sustained serious injuries but managed to escape and is currently receiving medical attention.

“The fallen officer has since been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites. The Service honours his sacrifice and unwavering commitment to duty,” he said.

Akinlabi extended the Service’s condolences to the deceased officer’s family, colleagues and loved ones, while wishing the injured personnel a speedy recovery.

He assured both families of the service’s continued support and assistance during this difficult period.

The spokesperson added that the NIS was working with the Nigerian government and relevant security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack and ensure they face justice. (NAN)