List of Champions League top scorers after Matchday 2

Erling Haaland, Ermedin Demirović and Nicolò Tresoldi are joint top scorers in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League after Matchday 2, with four goals each.

According to UEFA, the trio lead the scoring chart following the conclusion of the second round of league-phase fixtures on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Five players are immediately behind them with three goals apiece.

Tresoldi, who plays for Club Brugge, made a major move up the rankings after scoring a hat-trick in his side’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday, October 13. The forward had previously scored a penalty in Club Brugge’s Matchday 1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Manchester City striker Haaland joined him on four goals after scoring twice in his team’s 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. The Norwegian has scored all four of City’s goals in the competition so far.

Stuttgart forward Demirović also reached four goals after scoring in his team’s 3-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava. He had opened his Champions League campaign with a hat-trick against Viking in September.

Liverpool’s Bradley Barcola, Paris Saint-Germain duo Ousmane Dembélé and Ferran Torres, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Aston Villa forward Nicolas Jackson are next on the list with three goals each.

Barcola scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 6-3 victory over LASK, while Kane netted twice in Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw against Viking. Jackson also scored twice as Aston Villa defeated Fenerbahçe 6-0.

The results leave a closely contested race for the Champions League Golden Boot, with several established forwards and emerging talents already making their mark early in the league phase.

Champions League top scorers after Matchday 2

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart) — 4 goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — 4 goals Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge) — 4 goals Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) — 3 goals Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain) — 3 goals Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) — 3 goals Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain) — 3 goals Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa) — 3 goals

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