2027: APC targets two million votes for Tinubu in Jigawa

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has pledged to deliver two million votes to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, saying it expects to surpass the votes recorded by former President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Humanitarian Affairs, Auwalu D. Sankara, made the declaration while addressing supporters at a one-million-man march in Dutse in support of the re-election bids of Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi.

Sankara said the turnout at the rally demonstrated the APC’s strength in Jigawa, adding that the party was confident of securing overwhelming support in the 2027 elections.

He attributed the party’s growing support in the state to what he described as the people-oriented policies and leadership of Tinubu and Namadi.

According to him, Buhari secured 794,738 votes, representing 71.84 per cent of the total votes cast in Jigawa during the 2019 presidential election.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu would surpass the figure in 2027, claiming that the APC had gained ground as opposition members defected to the ruling party.

“Despite the popularity of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, he secured 794,738 votes in Jigawa during the 2019 presidential election because of the influence of opposition parties,” Sankara said.

“Today, most of those opposition parties have been swallowed by the APC because of its good policies and people-oriented programmes.

“I am confident that we will double the votes Buhari received and deliver about two million votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.”

The commissioner urged residents to disregard what he described as misleading statements by opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also expressed optimism that Tinubu would receive massive support from Jigawa voters, insisting that the President was committed to improving the welfare of Nigerians.

Also speaking, the chairman of the movement, Salihu Atafi, said the Tinubu and Namadi administrations had recorded achievements in various sectors in less than three years.

“Mr President has made a significant impact on the lives of Nigerians, including through infrastructure development, youth and women’s empowerment, and improved security in some parts of the country,” Atafi said.

He urged youths to sustain their mobilisation efforts and work towards delivering the votes pledged to the APC candidates in 2027.