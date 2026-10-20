Customs reviews recruitment complaints, screens out 397 applicants

Customs officers

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has opened a fresh window for reviewing complaints from applicants disqualified during its recent recruitment exercise, following protests by some shortlisted candidates barred from proceeding to the training college.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, directed a case-by-case reassessment of the complaints after meeting with some of the aggrieved applicants.

The NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs, disclosed this in a statement, saying the review was intended to ensure that legitimate grievances received appropriate attention.

Adeniyi, however, warned that the exercise would not guarantee automatic admission, stressing that all affected candidates would undergo fresh screening and that anyone found to have engaged in certificate fraud or other criminal conduct would face prosecution.

According to Maiwada, the recruitment process involves several stages of verification, including credential and document checks, physical fitness and endurance assessments, medical examinations, age verification and drug screening.

He disclosed that 397 applicants were identified with issues relating to substance abuse, physical fitness, medical records, age and submitted documentation, while other candidates were disqualified over irregularities detected during the screening exercise.

The spokesperson explained that appearing on the final shortlist did not automatically entitle an applicant to enlistment, as every candidate must satisfy all prescribed requirements before being admitted into the Service.

He urged affected candidates who believe they were unfairly disqualified to submit their details and complaints through the designated email address, [email protected], for consideration.

Maiwada advised applicants to provide accurate information to facilitate the examination of their cases, adding that the initiative was designed to address genuine grievances without compromising the integrity of the recruitment process.

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He reiterated that candidates who utilise the review window would undergo fresh screening, while cases involving established criminal conduct, including certificate fraud, would be referred to the appropriate authorities for legal action and prosecution.

The Customs spokesman emphasised that the review should not be interpreted as a relaxation of recruitment standards or a guarantee of admission into the training college.

He appealed to the affected applicants and the general public to remain calm and channel their complaints through the designated platform.

Maiwada said the Service, under Adeniyi’s leadership, remained committed to a credible, transparent and accountable recruitment process.

He added that Customs would not compromise the standards required of personnel responsible for national security, border protection, revenue collection and public safety.

Vanguard Newspaper