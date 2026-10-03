3 Samsung phones that can compete with the new iPhone 18

Apple’s new iPhone 18 series has raised the bar in the premium smartphone market, but Samsung has several flagship devices capable of giving Apple’s latest models serious competition.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series and its latest foldable devices combine powerful processors, advanced camera systems, high-refresh-rate displays and artificial intelligence features, making them strong alternatives for consumers considering the iPhone 18.

Here are three Samsung phones that can compete with the new iPhone 18.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is arguably Samsung’s strongest competitor to Apple’s top-end iPhone 18 models.

The flagship comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and sharp visuals.

Its camera system is another major selling point. The phone features a 200MP main camera alongside ultrawide and telephoto cameras, giving users extensive options for photography and long-range zoom.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra also features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Samsung has retained one feature that continues to distinguish its Ultra models from Apple’s iPhones — the built-in S Pen.

For users who prioritise photography, productivity, gaming and customisation, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is arguably the closest Samsung alternative to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

For smartphone users looking for something beyond the traditional phone design, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra offers a different kind of competition.

The foldable device combines a smartphone form factor with a much larger internal display, making it particularly useful for multitasking, reading, productivity and entertainment.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The device also features a 200MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

While the Z Fold8 Ultra may not compete with the iPhone 18 simply by copying Apple’s conventional smartphone design, it has an advantage in screen size and multitasking.

For consumers who want a premium smartphone that can also function as a compact tablet, Samsung’s foldable is a compelling alternative.

3. Samsung Galaxy S26+

The Galaxy S26+ offers many flagship features without going all the way up to the Ultra model.

It comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming, streaming and everyday use.

The phone features a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and 10MP telephoto camera.

It is available with up to 512GB of storage and packs a 4,900mAh battery, while supporting 45W wired charging.

Depending on the market, the Galaxy S26+ is powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor.

The S26+ is therefore aimed at consumers who want a premium Samsung experience but do not necessarily need the Ultra model’s highest-end camera system and S Pen.

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