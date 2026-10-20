Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has denied asking Nigerians living in the United Kingdom to abandon relatives who depend on them for financial support, saying his message about hardship in Nigeria was distorted by political opponents.

Obi said he appreciated Nigerians in the diaspora who made sacrifices to support their families at home, stressing that his concern was the country’s dependence on remittances to meet basic needs.

In a statement titled “My Message Has Been Twisted”, posted on X on Tuesday, the former Anambra State governor said he never asked Nigerians abroad to stop supporting their loved ones.

“I deeply appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who work tirelessly and make enormous sacrifices to support their families back home,” he said.

“Their remittances pay for school fees, hospital bills, rent, and feeding expenses. Their patriotism and sacrifices deserve our profound respect. I never asked them to abandon their loved ones.”

Obi said his message was aimed at drawing attention to the economic conditions forcing millions of Nigerians to rely on relatives abroad for their survival.

“My concern is that Nigeria should not remain a country where millions depend on relatives abroad for basic survival,” he said.

“Our goal must be to build a nation that provides jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education, and economic opportunities for its citizens.”

He accused political opponents of misrepresenting his comments, insisting that his position was about addressing the causes of hardship rather than discouraging financial assistance to families.

“Political opponents may twist my message, but the truth remains clear: I am not asking Nigerians abroad to abandon their families. I am advocating for a Nigeria that will no longer abandon its own people,” he said.

The clarification followed backlash over comments Obi made during a town hall meeting with diaspora supporters in Manchester on Sunday.

In a video that went viral, Obi urged Nigerians in the UK to stop giving money to relatives and others at home who asked them for financial assistance, arguing that such support could ease hardship without addressing its underlying causes.

“You have people at home in Nigeria today who are begging you for money. Tell them no!” he said.

Obi attributed the country’s economic difficulties to poor leadership and urged Nigerians abroad to encourage their relatives and friends at home to vote for leaders who would prioritise productivity and economic opportunities.