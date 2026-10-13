Introducing the OPPO A7 Pro with a 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera, an 8,000mAh Battery, and Long-Lasting Smoothness

OPPO on the 12th of October officially announced the Nigerian launch of the OPPO A7 Pro, the latest addition to its A-Series lineup, engineered specifically around everyday reliability, long-term fluid performance, and advanced AI photography. Anchored by the tagline “Tough Outside. Smart Inside,” the device introduces heavy-duty structural protection alongside multi-year performance optimizations designed for demanding daily use.

Built to thrive in demanding conditions while delivering lasting fluid performance, the OPPO A7 Pro combines military-grade resilience, an enormous 8,000 mAh battery designed for long-term health, advanced signal and cooling technologies, and intelligent AI features that make everyday capturing, creating, and connecting effortless.

At a time when Nigerians are keeping their phones longer and demanding more from every naira, the OPPO A7 Pro is engineered around what matters most in daily Nigerian life: power that refuses to quit, a body that shrugs off drops, dust, and rain, signal that holds in the toughest conditions, and AI features that quietly make every day a little easier.

Create with Ease: 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera

Durability means nothing if the phone can’t keep up with how Nigerians actually create. The OPPO A7 Pro carries a 50MP main camera with a large 1/2-inch sensor that captures 70% more light than the previous generation for dramatically better low-light shots, alongside a 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view that automatically switches between 1x and 0.6x with AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch — perfect for group photos at owambe parties.

50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera expands the frame to fit more friends in

Natural Tone for A Series renders skin tones and colors true to life, while AI Portrait Glow, AI Popout, and AI Remix Collage make editing and sharing effortless.

AI Night Mode uses a RAW Super Night algorithm to optimize detail in low-light photos, while AI Portrait Glow recommends the best lighting for every selfie.

For professionals and creators, AI VoiceScribe supports transcription across multiple languages, and AI Livephoto 2.0 brings moments to life with motion and sound.

AI Popout brings new creative possibilities to photo editing

It’s the same principle behind the rest of the phone: less effort, more result.

Tough: Proven Durability and All-Day Power

Life does not always happen in ideal conditions. Between the commute, the market, the office, and everything in between, a device needs to survive more than a clean desk. The OPPO A7 Pro is built to meet those demands with IP69K dust and water protection and military-grade shock resistance, helping protect the device in challenging conditions.

Powering these experiences is a massive 8,000 mAh battery designed to retain more than 80% of its rated capacity after 2,000 full charge cycles, offering an exceptional six-year lifespan. This means users can go days without charging and still rely on the same battery performance years down the line. With Reverse Wired Charging, the phone can conveniently power other devices when needed, from a mini fan on a hot afternoon to a fill light for keeping a livestream perfectly lit.

Smart and Smooth: AI System Architecture & 5-Year Guaranteed Smoothness

Continuing OPPO’s focus on long-term smoothness, the OPPO A7 Pro is packed with technology built to keep the phone fluid every day and for years to come, along with a suite of AI features designed to simplify and enhance daily life. The NetworkBoost Chip S1, powered by AI LinkBoost 4.0, improves signal reception in weak-network conditions and intelligently switches between networks to maintain the strongest possible connection, whether you’re in a crowded Lagos market, a remote village, or a busy office. Paired with AI GameBoost 3.0 for sustained gaming performance and a large 4,300mm² Glacier VC Vapor Chamber for cooling, the phone delivers stable, lag-free performance under pressure.

Complementing this is the Adaptive Scheduling Architecture, which optimizes system resources and frees up usable memory, helping maintain responsive performance and smoother multitasking over time. Extended Use Care 2.0 adds habit-based optimizations, deep-cleanup tools, and visualized device-health reports, while ColorOS Smoothness Boost delivers periodic OTA enhancements to keep the phone feeling new. The device has passed OPPO’s 5-Year Smoothness Test, formally certifying a consistently smooth experience across its lifespan.

All of this is wrapped in a timeless, nature-inspired design with a Dynamic 3D Wave Texture back cover, available in Surfing Blue, Bloom Pink and Shine Titanium, fronted by a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits of brightness for brilliant visibility even under the midday sun.

OPPO’s advanced craftsmanship brings the Nature-Inspired Design to life on the OPPO A7 Pro

“Nigerians don’t just use their phones; they depend on them. The OPPO A7 Pro was built with that in mind: a battery and build that keeps up with the longest days, and a five-year smoothness promise that respects how hard our users work and how long they keep their devices,” said Caroline Wang, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria.

Availability

The OPPO A7 Pro is available in Nigeria in two configurations:

A7 Pro 5G: 6 + 128gig — 569,800

A7 Pro 5G: 6 + 256gig — 659,800

Each backed by 5-Year Smoothness Protection. It is currently available for pre-order at OPPO-authorised retail stores nationwide and through official online partners.

For more information, visit the official OPPO Nigeria website or follow OPPO Nigeria on social media:

IG: @opponigeria FB: OPPONigeria TikTok: @oppo.nigeria X: @OPPONigeria

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since entering the Nigerian market in 2019, OPPO has grown steadily, earning the trust of Nigerian consumers with devices engineered for durability, reliability, and real-world performance. With a global R&D network that includes the OPPO Binhai Bay R&D base and more than 500 high-level laboratories, OPPO is committed to building technology that lasts.

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https://www.oppo.com/ng