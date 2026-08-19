Uncle Sam will be remembered for being a detribalised Nigerian – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has described Vanguard Publisher, Sam Amuka-Pemu, as a detribalised Nigerian who gave people from different ethnic backgrounds opportunities to thrive.

Amaechi stated this on Wednesday at Vanguard Book Launch and Reunion held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking in honour of the publisher, popularly known as Uncle Sam, Amaechi said Nigerians would remember him for his commitment to promoting national unity and giving people opportunities irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

“Uncle Sam, you’ll be remembered by Nigerians for being a detribalised Nigerian,” Amaechi said.

He added that while people from different parts of the country were often perceived through the prism of their ethnic identities, people from the South-South were particularly known for their detribalised outlook.

“There’s always a saying I have made in public that it’s only people from South-South that are detribalised. The rest Nigerians are either Yorubas or Igbos or Hausas or Fulanis.

“It is only when you have a South-South person that you know that you have a Nigerian in office,” he said.

Amaechi cited Nigerian newspapers owned by people from the South-South as an example, noting that their editorial teams typically reflect the diversity of the country.

“If you say it’s a lie, check all the Nigerian newspapers that are owned by South-South people. Their editors are from everywhere. Either they are Yorubas or Igbos or South-South. Everybody is given an opportunity, and I’m one of those people you gave that opportunity to,” he said.

Recalling his encounters with Uncle Sam, Amaechi said he was initially surprised to see the veteran journalist attend one of his personal celebrations despite his advanced age.

“When I saw you, was it at my 60th birthday or my son’s wedding, I was very worried, and I asked you, why did you come at this age? And you said that is what keeps you alive, making people happy,” he recalled.

Amaechi assured nonagenarian that he and others who had benefited from his support would remain grateful to him.

“Be rest assured that people like us will not forget you. Be rest assured that whatever we become on earth, at any point in time, you call us, we’ll come,” he said.

He also joined former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, in praying for the publisher’s continued longevity and good health.

“I join Governor Segun Osoba to pray that you live long. He said 106; may you live more than 106 in good health,” Amaechi said.