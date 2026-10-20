Chemical Engineers seek private control of moribund refineries

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) has called on the Federal Government to adopt a transparent, competitive and time-bound privatisation process for Nigeria’s moribund state-owned refineries, with majority private ownership and professional management.

The society’s National President, Engr. Bayo Olarewaju-Alo, made the call at a press conference titled, “Nigeria’s Moribund Refineries Need New Governance.”

He said further public spending on rehabilitation should give way to a new ownership structure that transfers operational control, investment responsibility and execution risks to technically and financially credible private investors.

According to him, repeated attempts to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries over more than two decades had failed to deliver reliable and commercially competitive production.

He proposed a 22-month timeline for completing the privatisation process, including asset assessment, investor prequalification, due diligence, competitive bidding, regulatory approvals and transfer of ownership and operational control.

His words: “Further public rehabilitation expenditure should give way to a transparent divestment of majority equity holding to credible private investors, with enforceable obligations and professional operational control.

“Government may retain a minority, non-controlling interest to protect strategic public interests, while avoiding responsibility for financing shortfalls or day-to-day operations.

“The purpose is not simply to sell assets, but to create a governance and investment model that can deliver reliable production, commercial discipline, national value and public accountability.

“Nigeria has spent substantial public resources over more than two decades trying to restore the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries. Despite repeated rehabilitation efforts, the refineries have not achieved reliable, sustained or competitive production.”

He also called for binding investment and production milestones, environmental safeguards, workforce protection, transparent allocation of legacy liabilities and penalties for non-performance