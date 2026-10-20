Dele Cole’s death leaves vacuum in family, friends’ circle – Agbahor

Dr Dele-Cole

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Dr Aghogho Agbahor has expressed sadness over the death of diplomat Dele Cole, saying in a world where true friendship is scarce, Cole showed what loyalty, respect and genuine friendship should look like.

Cole died in London on Saturday, October 17.

Agbahor said he knew the late diplomat as his father’s friend, who never let a day pass without asking about his welfare, studies and life. He described Cole as a rare man who carried integrity like a garment.

His words: “You were humble despite all you had achieved. You were wise, calm, full of stories, and always ready with a smile and good advice whenever I met you. You never passed without asking about my welfare, my PhD studies, and life, and you left without celebrating the final award.

“What I will miss most is the brotherhood you shared with my Dad (Engr Eddy Agbahor) and Uncle Tom Fabyan. In a world where true friendship is scarce, the three of you showed us what loyalty, respect and true friendship look like over decades. You stood by each other through good times and hard times. That bond alone is a legacy for us, your children, to learn from.

“You came, you saw, and you conquered. You lived a life of impact. You raised wonderful children, you built a good name, and you served humanity with kindness.

“Your death has left a big vacuum, not just in your family but in the circle of all who knew and loved you. On behalf of my Dad and our entire family, I say thank you. Thank you for being a true friend to my father. Thank you for being a father figure to us.

“We take solace in knowing you lived well, loved well, and left this world with a good name, which is better than gold. May the Almighty God forgive your shortcomings and grant you eternal rest. May He give your children the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss.”