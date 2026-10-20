Tinubu, Oborevwori, Kalu, others mourn Uduaghan

Uduaghan

By Henry Umoru, Jimitota Onoyume, Egufe Yafugborhi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Luminous Jannamike & Ochuko Akuopha

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of the former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Also, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State; former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Senator Orji Kalu; Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF; Senators Onovwakpo, Dafinone, OmoAgege, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought and others have mourned Uduaghan.

Read Also: Former Delta governor Uduaghan dies at 71

Meanwhile, the Delta State government has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of Uduaghan.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu.

As part of measures to honour the late former governor, the incumbent governor, Governor Oborevwori has directed that all flags on public buildings across the state be flown at half-mast throughout the three-day mourning period.

Uduaghan died, yesterday, aged 71.

Uduaghan governed the state from 2007 to 2015. He had also served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007.

President Tinubu in his condolence message, described Uduaghan as a public servant whose leadership was devoted to Delta State’s development and service to the nation.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my condolences to the Uduaghan family, the government and the people of Delta State on the passing of former Governor Uduaghan, at 71.

“Dr Uduaghan was a public servant whose leadership was devoted to Delta State’s development and service to our nation.

“At this difficult time, I urge the people of Delta State to draw strength from the late governor’s years of service and the enduring relationships he built across the political and social terrain of our country.

“On behalf of my family, the Government, and the people of Nigeria, I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife, Roli; his children; his cousin, former Governor James Ibori; and friends and political associates whose lives he impacted.

“May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.”

Governor Oborevwori, in condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Uduaghan as a detribalised leader whose contributions to the development of the state would not be forgotten.

He sympathised with the late governor’s wife, Roli, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, the Itsekiri nation and Deltans over the painful loss.

Oborevwori, in the condolence message, recalled Uduaghan’s years in office, noting that he made significant contributions to infrastructure development in the state.

He described the former governor as a leader who looked beyond ethnic differences and worked for the overall development of Delta State.

Oborevwori said Uduaghan’s years in public service had left a good mark on the state, adding that his death was a loss to Delta and the country at large.

Senator Kalu, in a statement, yesterday, said: “I received with great sadness the news of the passing of Dr. Uduaghan.

“His death is a painful loss to his family, the people of Delta State and Nigeria at large,” Kalu said.

He described Uduaghan as an accomplished medical doctor, experienced administrator and dedicated public servant, who devoted many years to serving the people of Delta State.

He noted that the late governor held several important positions in the state before becoming governor in 2007.

The 36 governors under the aegis of NGF in a statement by its Director, Media and Strategic Communications, Yunusa Abdullahi said: “The Chairman of the NGF, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Dr. Uduaghan, who reportedly died at the age of 71 following a brief illness.

“The Forum acknowledges his years of public service and the responsibilities he undertook in leading Delta State. His passing is a moment of grief for his loved ones, associates and the wider community, as the state reflects on his life and contributions to public service.

“The NGF extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as all those who mourn his passing.”

He did best as gov — Itsekiri Leaders of Thought

The Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, recalled that the former governor added immense value to the state during his reign.

Secretary of the body, Sir Sunny Mene, who spoke to Vanguard on the phone enjoined the political class to learn the twin lessons of cooperation and understanding he said gave rise to the emergence of Uduaghan as a governor of the state from a minority ethnic group in the state.

“On behalf of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought we are saddened by the news of the passing of former Governor Uduaghan.”

He was my political father — Joel-Onowakpo Thomas

“It is with a heart weighed down by immeasurable grief and profound sorrow that I received the devastating news of the passing to glory of my beloved political father, leader and benefactor, Dr. Uduaghan.

“The family has rightly described his death as a profound loss to Delta State and Nigeria, and I concur wholeheartedly. This is not just the loss of a former governor; it is the painful exit of a source of strength, a father figure and a patriarch whose presence we shall deeply miss.

“I do not call him my political father for nothing. My entire journey in public service was charted by his kindness, trust and visionary leadership. Out of the kindness of his heart, after the 2007 elections, he appointed me as the Chairman of Isoko South Local Government, marking the beginning of my public service career.

“In 2009, that same father, in his wisdom, appointed me as the first Chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, at a time the state was in dire need of a man to champion her vision of diversifying the economy. That singular act of confidence changed my life forever.

“On behalf of my family, the good people of Delta South senatorial district, and all those whose lives were touched by his benevolence,”

Uduaghan was a distinguished statesman — Dafinone

Senator Ede Dafinone representing Delta Central described the late Uduaghan as a distinguished elderstatesman.

“Dr. Uduaghan will be remembered for his inclusive leadership, infrastructural strides and efforts towards promoting unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in Delta State. His legacy of service transcended political and ethnic boundaries.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Delta Central senatorial district, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Roli, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, Governor Oborevwori, the Delta State government and the Itsekiri nation over this painful loss.”

He was calm in crisis, humane, decent — Omo-Agege

Former Deputy President of the Senate and senatorial candidate of the NDC, Delta Central zone for next year’s election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege recalled sweet memories of the former governor while they served in the government of former governor James Ibori.

His words : “This is a profound loss. We served together under our leader, Chief Ibori. He was Secretary to the State Government, and I was Executive Assistant to the Governor. I knew him as calm in a crisis, loyal, humane and decent. He brought a doctor’s compassion into government.

“On behalf of my family, my political family and the good people of Delta Central, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Roli, his children, Orode and Toju; the Uduaghan family of Abigborodo; the Itsekiri Nation; our leader, Chief James Ibori; the Government and people of Delta State; and all who mourn him.”

CAN mourns Uduaghan, hails commitment to national unity

CAN in a statement by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed sadness over the former governor’s death and extended the association’s sympathies to his family, the Delta State government and the people of Delta State, as well as all those mourning him.

“His commitment to dialogue, confidence-building and the preservation of national unity remains worthy of commendation,” Archbishop Okoh said.

He described Uduaghan’s passing as a loss to his family and all who valued his contributions to public service and nation-building.

Former Delta State Commissioner for Information, Chike Ogeah, on his part, said: “Dr. Uduaghan revolutionised governance at subregional level through his innovative politicies, programmes and initiatives while demonstrating that states can do a lot more in touching the lives of the people.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of this great man. I had the privilege of working closely with him in his second term as Commissioner for Information. His major pre-occupation was always what to do to improve the quality of living of the people and residents of Delta State.”

Also, Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and former General Officer Commanding, MEND, Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo, on his part, said late Uduaghan contributed immensely to the peace in Niger Delta.

A statement by Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Media Consultant, said: “The attention of Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation has been drawn to the death of Dr. Uduaghan.

“Chief Ekpemupolo received the news of the death of the former governor of the state with sadness, that he was not expecting this sad news at this time.”

“Tompolo recalled the role of the former governor during the days of militancy in the Niger Delta; how he supported the Presidential Amnesty Programme and the pipeline surveillance job awarded during the time of Late President Musa Yar’Adua and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The former governor will be greatly missed. Ekpemupolo pray God to give the family and others the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the statement added.

How ex-gov turned criticism into dialogue — Gbemre

Coordinator of the Niger Delta Peace Coalition, Zik Gbemre, in his tribute, said: “While political leaders often struggle with opposition and public critique, Dr. Uduaghan stood out as a rare, complete gentleman who respected intellectual discourse and firmly rejected political state-sponsored thuggery and sycophancy.

“Unlike others, Uduaghan welcomed critical feedback. In fact, I criticised his administration more fiercely than almost anyone else, yet he never targeted me or drove me into exile for fear of state-sponsored harassment.

“He was a listener who preferred dialogue over confrontation. I still recall him calling me directly after reading my criticisms in national dailies to discuss the issues raised,” he said.

Vanguard News