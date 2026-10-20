2027: ADC, Atiku not clear on what to offer Nigerians — Kwankwasiyya spokesperson

Habibu Sale Mohammed, Kwankwasiyya spokesperson.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Kwankwasiyya movement has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of being unclear about what they would offer Nigerians, saying the party was relying on the presidential flagbearers of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to advance Atiku’s 2027 presidential ambition.

The movement’s spokesperson, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, made the allegation on Daily Trust TV’s Day Break on Monday, while responding to the NDC vice-presidential candidate’s statement over the weekend, where he ruled out an alliance with the ADC.

Mohammed said parties should present their ideas and capabilities to voters rather than blame their prospects on politicians who decline to join them.

“The politics should be played, often presenting yourself, your ideas, your capacities and capabilities for Nigerians to make the right choice. It is not about causing Nigerians to one angle,” he said.

He alleged that the ADC had calculated that having Kwankwaso and Obi on its side would put Atiku in contention, whether or not Nigerians considered him the right choice.

“I believe that ADC have already made its own calculation that with Kwankwaso and Obi on their side, Atiku will be there, whether he deserved to be there or not, whether he is a better alternative or not, whether he is someone others truly wanted to be there or not, and they are still crying, simply because they are not clear as to what exactly they want to offer Nigerians, and to us, the survival of democracy is the most important thing here,” he said.

Mohammed also said the ADC’s reliance on Obi and Kwankwaso had made it difficult for the party to address its situation. He accused the ADC of promoting what he called a ‘deception’ about Kwankwaso’s political position.

“And that is why, because of the ADC’s overreliance on what they can get from Kwankwaso and Peter Obi not being in the picture, they find it difficult to comprehend the very situation they are right into. Rabiu Kwankwaso is not someone that pretends; he is somebody that can actually detect and act to prevent a kind of deception that is being preferred by the ADC,” he said.

He claimed the ADC was trying to convince Nigerians that Kwankwaso was working for President Bola Tinubu.

“They want to continue to use this slogan until they believe every Nigerian believe that Kwankwaso is working for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the rest of them,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed also faulted what he described as the ADC’s suggestion that its failure would be caused by Obi and Kwankwaso refusing to join it.

“You understand, they resort to trying to tell the whole world that if we fail, it is because Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Peter Obi refused to join us and that is not how politics should be played,” he said.

He defended Kwankwaso’s right to speak about his partnership with Obi, saying the two had agreed to work together.

“Well, I believe very well that the presidential candidate as well as my principal are not just merely presidential candidates that are meeting for convenience. These are people that believe they are working on the same page, people that have agreed to work as partners,” Mohammed added.

He also said Kwankwaso had the right to speak about the partnership with Peter Obi. “I believe he (Kwankwano) did not just come out to say things that he does not have authority or right to say,” he said.

Mohammed further said Kwankwaso and Obi had previously been in the ADC but left because, in his view, the party had not provided a level playing field.

“Moreso, these are the people that were once in ADC together and because a level playing ground is not actually advanced for all.

Everybody in Nigeria believes that ADC is just a walking vehicle for the ambition of Waziri Adamawa and for all those that have seen that long before the time have decided to actually walk the path that will give Nigerians an opportunity to make a choice not to be contented between the evil and the lesser evil but Nigerians to have a choice and a formidable solution as that matter,” he added.