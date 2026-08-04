Troops arrest alleged terrorist collaborators in Borno, Yobe

By Ndahi Marama

Troops of Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have arrested four suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP collaborators in separate operations conducted in Yobe and Borno states.

This is as troops of 222 Battalion (Main) on routine patrol along the Gezuwa axis in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State intercepted 20 suspected family members of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) terrorists who had fled their enclave following intense military pressure.

The intercepted group comprised nine women, two men, eight female minors and one male minor.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN, Captain Mohammed Goni, on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

The statement reads in part: ” Troops of Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded another significant breakthrough in ongoing intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling terrorist support networks with the arrest of four suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP collaborators in separate operations conducted in Yobe and Borno States.

“In the first operation, troops of 159 Battalion under Sector 2 conducted a successful cordon-and-search operation in Geidam Town, Yobe State, on 3 August 2026, following credible intelligence. The operation led to the arrest of two suspected terrorist collaborators.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly supplied hard drugs and other logistics to Boko Haram terrorists, thereby facilitating insurgent activities.

” Items recovered from the suspects includes a large quantity of suspected Indian hemp, multiple mobile phones of different brands including Tecno, Itel, Maxfone and Android devices, power banks, scissors, knives, torchlights, lighters, cigarette rolls, Pregabalin capsules, Piscof syrup, National Identity Card, Permanent Voter’s Card, ATM cards, and the sum of ₦14,530″. Goni said.

Continuing he said: ” In a separate intelligence-led operation conducted at about 3:30 p.m. on the same day, troops of Sector 3 Garrison, in conjunction with 242 Reconnaissance Battalion, intensified logistics strangulation operations in Monguno Town, Borno State, based on sustained surveillance of terrorist supply routes. The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers.

” During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to conveying food items and other supplies to ISWAP terrorists operating in Kwatan Dowoshi Village, Kukawa Local Government Area. Troops recovered 11 cartons and 192 sachets of assorted biscuits, one carton of Peak milk, 10 mudu of sugar, nine bars of Viva soap, six headlamps, two bags and 16 rolls of sachet garri, three packs of lighters, two Tecno button phones, one assault knife, one charm belt, four prayer beads, six packs of herbal medicine, the sum of ₦6,600, and other sundry items”.

Additionally, Goni said: ” In a related development, troops of 222 Battalion (Main) on routine patrol along the Gezuwa axis in Konduga Local Government Area intercepted 20 suspected family members of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) terrorists who had fled their enclave following intense military pressure.

“The intercepted group comprised nine women, two men, eight female minors and one male minor.

“During preliminary investigation, they disclosed that they escaped from Gezuwa after military offensive against their settlement. The individuals have since been handed over to the 21 Military Intelligence Regiment for further profiling and necessary action.

“The arrested suspects and all recovered exhibits have been handed over to the appropriate Military Intelligence units for further investigation and exploitation.

“These successful operations underscore the effectiveness of Operation HADIN KAI’s intelligence-driven approach in disrupting terrorist logistics, dismantling support networks, and denying insurgents access to critical supplies.

“The military remains resolute in sustaining pressure on Boko Haram and ISWAP elements and urges members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to facilitate ongoing counter-terrorism operations and the restoration of lasting peace and security across the North East Theatre,” Goni explained.