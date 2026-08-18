Gov Bala Mohammed swears in 20 Bauchi LG chairmen

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

BAUCHI — Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sworn in the 20 newly elected local government chairmen following the local government elections conducted across the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Government House, Bauchi, where the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, administered the oath of office and allegiance to the new council executives.

The ceremony followed the declaration of the final results by the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission, BASIEC.

Candidates of the ruling party won all 20 chairmanship seats across the state, as well as 319 of the 323 councillorship seats contested in the election.

Among the elected chairmen were Hon. Umar Mohammed of Bauchi Local Government Area and Bappah Aliyu of Alkaleri Local Government Area, while candidates of four opposition parties secured the remaining four councillorship seats.

Addressing the new council chairmen, Governor Mohammed urged them to utilise the increased autonomy of local governments to promote grassroots development and maintain financial discipline.

He charged the new council executives to align their programmes with the state’s development agenda, strengthen local security and ensure that the benefits of democracy were delivered directly to the people.

Mohammed also urged the chairmen to remain accountable to their constituents and use their positions to address the needs of communities across the state.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in chairmen, the chairman representing Bauchi Local Government Area pledged their commitment to supporting the state government’s development agenda.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim, said the swift transition following the election would ensure continuity in governance and enable the new council administrations to commence work without delay.