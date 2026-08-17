Troops foil mass abduction attempt in Zamfara, rescue 9

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have foiled an attempted mass abduction by terrorists in Unguwar Rogo Village, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, rescuing nine civilians, including an infant.

Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, said the incident occurred on 16 August 2026, when troops received a distress call that terrorists, believed to be led by suspected kingpin Mallam Shuaibu, had infiltrated the community and attacked civilians travelling along a local route.

He said, “Preliminary intelligence indicates that the attack may have been carried out in reprisal for the recent arrest of suspected collaborators linked to the terrorist network.

“The suspects had earlier been intercepted by troops while attempting to procure motorcycles and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in support of the terrorists’ activities.

“In an apparent attempt to retaliate and abduct civilians, the terrorists concealed themselves within a millet farm along the route and opened fire on passing vehicles, causing some drivers to lose control and veer off the road.

“Responding swiftly to the distress call, troops of Sector 2 moved to the area and decisively engaged the terrorists, denying them the opportunity to carry out the abduction.

“Faced with the troops’ superior response, the terrorists abandoned their mission and fled into the surrounding forest.

“Following the engagement, troops rescued nine civilians, including an infant.

“Two women who sustained gunshot wounds during the terrorists’ attack were promptly evacuated for medical attention and are currently receiving treatment.

“Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its determination to deny terrorists and other criminal elements the freedom to attack innocent citizens.

“The Joint Task Force will continue to sustain pressure on terrorist networks while taking all necessary measures to protect lives and restore lasting peace and security across the North West region.”