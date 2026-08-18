APM sweeps Bauchi LG polls, wins all 20 chairmanship seats

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

BAUCHI — The Allied Peoples Movement, APM, has recorded a clean sweep in the Bauchi State local government elections, winning all 20 chairmanship seats and 319 of the 323 councillorship positions contested across the state.

The official results were announced late Monday night by the Chairperson of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission, BASIEC, Hon. Hajiya Jummai S. Abubakar.

Abubakar declared the APM candidates winners of the 20 local government areas after the completion of vote counting, collation and verification.

She said the candidates secured the highest number of valid votes and satisfied the requirements of the law.

The results released by BASIEC showed the following chairmanship candidates as winners across the 20 local government areas:

Bauchi: Umar Mohammed Aliyu — 125,170 votes

Toro: Abubakar Ibrahim Dembo — 109,999 votes

Alkaleri: Bappah Aliyu Mohammed — 107,482 votes

Darazo: Ya’u Samaila Sade — 67,276 votes

Katagum: Yusuf Babayo Zaki — 65,626 votes

Gamawa: Ali Babayo — 54,423 votes

Tafawa Balewa: Sama’ila Wakili Lere — 46,625 votes

Warji: Habibu Idris Usman — 43,066 votes

Shira: Saleh Hodi Jibir — 37,135 votes

Jama’are: Inuwa Abdullahi — 36,766 votes

Dass: Mohammed Abubakar Jibo — 35,264 votes

Misau: Salisu Hussaini — 34,378 votes

Giade: Mustapha Alhaji Musa — 33,864 votes

Ningi: Yahuza Adamu Haruna — 29,387 votes

Bogoro: Zakka Luka Magaji — 25,282 votes

Itas/Gadau: Dankawuwa Ya’u — 24,989 votes

Kirfi: Garba Musa — 24,787 votes

Ganjuwa: Mohammed Idris M. — 24,150 votes

Zaki: Mas’ud Aliyu — 19,984 votes

Dambam: Iliya Isah — 19,730 votes

APM also dominated the councillorship elections, securing 319 of the 323 ward seats contested across the state.

Four opposition parties won one councillorship seat each.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, won Dandango Ward in Bauchi Local Government Area; the National Rescue Movement, NRM, secured Darazo South Ward in Darazo LGA; the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, won Wandi Ward in Dass LGA, while the Young Progressive Party, YPP, clinched Zirami Ward in Giade LGA.

Declaring the results, BASIEC Chairperson Abubakar commended Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for providing the support she said enabled the commission to operate effectively.

She said the election was conducted transparently and in accordance with relevant electoral laws.

Abubakar congratulated the people of Bauchi State on what she described as a peaceful electoral process and wished the newly elected chairmen and councillors success as they prepare to assume office.