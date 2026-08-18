Troops repel terrorists attack, rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Katsina

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Following a swift and fighting response to terrorists attack in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 14 kidnapped victims.

Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, speaking on the operation, said, “On 18 August 2026, troops of Sector 2 OPFY responded to credible information on the movement of terrorists with kidnapped victims around Madaci Forest in Sabuwa LGA.

“The troops swiftly mobilized to the area and made contact with the terrorists, engaging them and compelling them to abandon their captives and flee into the surrounding bushes.

“Following exploitation of the area, troops successfully rescued 14 victims comprising 6 males and 8 females.

“Preliminary information revealed that the victims had been abducted from different locations within Dandume, Bakori and Funtua general areas of Katsina State.

“The rescued victims were subsequently handed over to the appropriate local authorities for necessary action and reunification with their families.

“The successful rescue underscores the responsiveness and determination of Operation Fansan Yamma troops to protect lives and deny terrorists the freedom to perpetrate criminal activities across the Joint Operations Area.

“The Theatre Command reassures the public that troops will continue to sustain pressure on terrorist elements and intensify operations to safeguard communities across the North West.

“Members of the public are equally encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to security forces to support ongoing operations.”