Osun people expressed their judgment through ballot — Bode George

Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has described the outcome of the Osun State governorship election as an affirmation of the power of the electorate and the importance of allowing the will of the people to prevail in a democracy.

George, while congratulating Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory, said the peaceful conduct and outcome of the election should serve as an example as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The PDP chieftain urged political actors and institutions to respect the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders, stressing the need for restraint, fairness and respect for the wishes of the electorate.

George, who expressed satisfaction that the election was concluded peacefully without a crisis over the results, recalled the history of political violence in the former Western Region.

He said, “Many people have forgotten that the Wild, Wild West of the First Republic started from the Osun Division of the defunct Western Region — Osogbo, Ikire, Ede, Ila-Orangun, Ode-Omu, Ile-Ife, Gbongan, Iwo, Ejigbo and others. That is the real West.

“I, therefore, want to commend the people of Osun for demonstrating that the ultimate civil, political and democratic authority belongs to the people and is exercised through the ballot.”

The former PDP national deputy chairman said elected officials must always remember that their mandate came from the people, adding that incumbency did not guarantee electoral victory.

“An incumbent may have the advantages of office, but ultimately it is the electorate that determines whether that mandate should be renewed.

“If you work in the interest of the people, they have the opportunity to reward you with their votes. Where they believe otherwise, they are equally entitled to make a different choice. That is the beauty of democracy,” he said.

George said Adeleke’s victory demonstrated that voters could reward an administration they believed had performed well.

“Governor Adeleke worked, and the people have expressed their judgment through the ballot. Today, we can see that there is peace across the state because the electoral process has been allowed to run its course,” he added.

Looking ahead to 2027, George appealed to President Bola Tinubu to uphold the democratic principle that every qualified Nigerian should be allowed to contest elections in accordance with the law.

“Nigerians, through their votes, should be allowed to decide who they want to lead them,” he said.

He said the Osun election demonstrated that political influence, resources and the presence of powerful political figures could not automatically determine electoral outcomes.

“Despite the presence and political strength of many leading members of the APC, including governors, senators and other senior political figures, the electorate made its choice,” George said.

He urged public officials to be mindful of their conduct, saying their actions and statements could either strengthen or undermine public confidence in government.

As the country prepares for the 2027 elections, George called for an electoral environment free from intimidation, undue interference and manipulation.

“Our democracy will be strengthened when every citizen has confidence that his or her vote will count,” he said.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the conduct of the election, saying widespread acceptance of the result would help strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

According to him, when the electoral umpire performs its responsibilities fairly, transparently and objectively, it strengthens confidence in both the institution and democracy.

George congratulated Adeleke and urged him to regard his victory as a renewed mandate to serve the people of Osun State.

“I congratulate Governor Adeleke and urge him to see this victory as a renewed contract with the people of Osun State. From now until 2030, he must work even harder, justify the confidence reposed in him and deliver greater dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

He added that the major lesson from the Osun election was that democracy worked best when political leaders, institutions and citizens respected the ballot and placed peace and national stability above partisan interests.