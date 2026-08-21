NDC flags off 2027 campaign, warns against violence

Directs Obi, Kwankwaso, others to begin consultations

To inaugurate campaign committees nationwide

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed its candidates to commence campaigns for the 2027 general elections, warning that all campaign activities must be issue-based and devoid of violence, abusive language and inflammatory rhetoric.

The party said its campaign would be guided by its ideology of peaceful political engagement, stressing that it had no room for violence.

In a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC said the commencement of campaigns was in line with the election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party directed its presidential candidate, Peter Obi; vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; and National Assembly candidates to immediately begin local consultations and engagements with their constituents and roll out their campaign activities.

The NDC also directed its governorship and State House of Assembly candidates to liaise with party stakeholders in their respective constituencies and the national secretariat in planning campaign programmes.

The statement said the party would soon inaugurate various campaign committees ahead of the 2027 elections.

“All candidates for the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and State Assembly elections are to liaise with the various party stakeholders in their localities as well as the National Secretariat to roll out programmes and activities that would not only sell them as candidates, but also further drive home the message of the NDC as a party of the people and the grassroots,” it said.

The party urged all candidates to commence familiarisation, sensitisation and consultation meetings, adding that local campaign events could now proceed.

“The party will soon release the composition of its campaign organs, which will be announced and inaugurated on a date to be announced.

“We direct all candidates across the country to begin their campaigns. State chapters, local government chapters and down to the wards should organise and draw up itineraries for their own local campaigns,” the statement added.

On the conduct of the campaigns, Director reiterated the party’s position that political contests must focus on issues affecting Nigerians.

“In keeping with the ideology of NDC, the party reiterates that all campaigns must be issue-based and devoid of violence and foul language. The NDC has no room for violence,” he said.

The party also clarified the status of its logo, saying it had modified the logo in consultation with INEC and formally notified the commission.

Director said the modification followed engagements between the party and the electoral body, but added that some administrative processes were still being resolved before the new logo could replace the existing one.

“For some reasons, however, there have been some administrative details which we’re working round the clock to resolve before the existing logo would be replaced with the modified version,” he said.

He therefore directed candidates and party members to continue using the existing logo, described as the two-finger victory sign, for campaign activities pending the conclusion of discussions with INEC on the replacement.

“Until then, however, we enjoin all our candidates and members to continue to use the old logo, which is also the two-finger victory sign, for campaign purposes for now, pending the conclusion of all engagements and arrangements with INEC on the replacement,” he added.