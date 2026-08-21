Adeleke’s re-election reflects Osun people’s confidence, says Ogiyan

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Ogiyan of Ejigboland in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin II, MFR, has described the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke as a reflection of the confidence reposed in his administration by the people of the state.

In a congratulatory letter dated August 18, 2026, and made available to journalists in Ilorin, the traditional ruler said Adeleke’s victory in the August 15 governorship election demonstrated the people’s renewed trust in his leadership and commitment to the development of Osun State.

Oba Oyesosin, who conveyed the congratulatory message on behalf of the chiefs, Council of Obas and people of Ejigboland, said the governor’s renewed mandate provided an opportunity for his administration to consolidate its achievements and pursue policies aimed at improving the welfare of residents.

“Your victory at the August 15, 2026 election is a clear testimony to the confidence and trust that the people of Osun State have placed in your leadership,” the monarch said.

He prayed for divine wisdom, good health, strength and discernment for Adeleke as he prepares for another four years in office, urging him to lead the state with equity, justice and grace.

The Ogiyan also highlighted the contribution of the people of Ejigbo Local Government Area to Adeleke’s electoral success, saying they turned out massively to support his re-election despite what he described as intimidation.

“Our people came out en masse, stood firm despite intimidation and voted overwhelmingly for you. We gave our time, resources and voices because we believe in your vision for Osun State,” he said.

The monarch, however, appealed to the governor to reciprocate the support of Ejigboland by giving the area greater attention during his second term.

He specifically called for improved infrastructure, empowerment initiatives and developmental projects capable of enhancing the living standards of residents.

“It is my prayer and humble appeal that, as you settle down for the business of your second term, you will remember Ejigbo once again. We have laboured and sacrificed, and we trust that you will reciprocate our support with good governance,” Oba Oyesosin said.

He expressed optimism that Adeleke’s second term would bring greater development, peace and prosperity to Osun State, adding that Ejigboland remained firmly behind the governor.

The traditional ruler concluded by offering his royal blessings and praying that God would continue to protect and guide the governor throughout his tenure.