Okpebholo’s aide to Davido: Stay away from Edo

Davido

By Adewale Adesewa

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been warned against performing in Edo State for the remainder of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration following an ongoing public dispute between the singer and the governor.

The warning was issued by Apostle Kassy Chukwu, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Okpebholo, in a video shared by Peniel TV International, Benin City, on Thursday.

Chukwu said Davido had been banned from coming to Edo State to perform, declaring, “You have been banned from coming to Edo State to perform. We don’t want to see you in Edo again.”

The governor’s aide also claimed that some Edo youths were angry over Davido’s comments about Okpebholo and warned that the singer could face an unfriendly reception if he returned to the state.

“Edo youths are angry. They said if they catch you again, nobody should bring Davido to come and perform in any place again in Edo State,” Chukwu said.

The latest development is linked to the dispute between Davido and Okpebholo that emerged during the build-up to the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

Okpebholo had criticised Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido’s uncle, while campaigning in the state. Davido subsequently shared what appeared to be the Edo governor’s WASSCE result on his Instagram Story.

Davido later defended the post in an interview, saying he had no reason to apologise for sharing the academic record.

“I’m not going to apologise. I didn’t do anything wrong. I was just telling people of the state the results their governor has,” Davido said.

The singer also criticised Okpebholo for travelling from Edo to campaign in Osun and questioned the governor’s electoral mandate.