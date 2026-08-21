Bayern knew about Musiala’s condition ‘a long time ago’ – Kompany

(FILES) Bayern Munich’s German midfielder #10 Jamal Musiala receives medical attention during the UEFA Champions League second-leg, semi-final football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany on May 6, 2026. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala was taken off the pitch after collapsing in a pre-season friendly on August 18, 2026, three days after a similar incident in Munich. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said Friday the club were aware of midfielder Jamal Musiala’s neurological disorder long before it was made public this week.

Hours after fainting on the pitch for the second time in four days, the 23-year-old issued a statement Tuesday saying he is suffering from a “neurological disorder” which can lead to “temporary but treatable seizures”.

Confirming Musiala would not play in Saturday’s season-opening Supercup clash away at Borussia Dortmund, Kompany said Bayern were aware of the condition.

The coach revealed the seizures were a result of a change in treatment.

“He made a slight change to his treatment, which caused some side effects. It’s perfectly normal to make changes to a treatment plan.

“Now we want to get things back to how it was before.”

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said the club knew about the condition for over a year and said it was Musiala’s decision to go public.

Kompany said the Bayern bench and support staff were “calm” when Musiala collapsed.

“I understand there are many questions. But the initial shock for us was a long time ago. Therefore, we’re not talking about it that much at the moment,” Kompany said.

“We’ve been prepared for some time… We have procedures in place and we’re very optimistic.”

Along with Musiala, Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry will also be missing in Saturday’s Supercup for the German champions.

AFP