Kwara APC Senator Saliu Mustapha dumps ruling party, set to join PDP

Saliu Mustapha

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Following irreconcilable crisis within the party, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development and senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has formally resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mustapha, in his resignation notice, obtained by Vanguard, said: “This is not a decision I have taken lightly. It follows weeks of extensive consultations and engagements with relevant stakeholders, my supporters, constituents across Kwara Central Senatorial District, and well-meaning Kwarans.

“As a politician, I have always believed that politics must be about people, principles and purpose. Where the path of a political platform no longer sufficiently aligns with these convictions and the aspirations of the people one represents, the honourable thing to do is to chart a new course.

“To the leadership of the APC, ably led by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I express my deepest gratitude for the relationships and experiences I have been afforded over the years.

“To my constituents, supporters, political associates and stakeholders in Kwara State and beyond, I assure you that while my political platform may change, my principles, my purpose and my commitment to the people remain unchanged.

“I remain steadfast in my service to the people of Kwara Central, Kwara State and Nigeria at large.”

Recall that Senator Mustapha contested for the gubernatorial ticket of APC but lost to the Speaker, Salihu-Yakubu Danladi, while he also lost his return ticket to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who is on the ballot of the party for Kwara central.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Senator Mustapha may join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also clinch the ticket of the party for Kwara Central Senatorial District for 2027 and face APC’s candidate, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

It was gathered that the resignation of Senator Mustapha from the APC might not be unconnected with the alleged anomalies that marred the conduct of the APC primaries in the state.

Though a peace reconciliation committee was set up to resolve the crisis, it didn’t produce positive results as some aggrieved members of the party didn’t appear before the committee but joined another political party to realise their ambitions come 2027.

Apart from Senator Mustapha who has resigned from APC, another APC chieftain from Patigi Local Government, Hon. Kolo Jiya, has allegedly resigned from APC and joined PDP and may clinch the Kwara North Senatorial District ticket of the PDP for 2027 as well.

Vanguard recall that 10 governorship aspirants in the election kicked against what they described as the imposition of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Engr. Salihu Danladi, as the anointed governorship candidate of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the 2027 general elections.