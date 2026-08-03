NERDC disowns fake funding request for revised basic education curriculum

NERDC

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has disowned a fake document soliciting financial support for the production, printing and nationwide distribution of the Revised Basic Education Curriculum for 2026/2027.

The Executive Secretary of NERDC, Prof. Salisu Shehu, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

‎Shehu described the purported correspondence as fictitious, frivolous and unauthorised, stressing that the council did not issue any letter requesting financial assistance from any institution for the exercise.

‎”Our attention has been drawn to fake documents and letters claiming to be from the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

“The fake documents are asking for financial support to produce, print and distribute the Revised Basic Education Curriculum (BEC) for the 2026/2027 academic session.

‎”The management of NERDC hereby strongly and unequivocally disclaims any document or correspondence, under any guise or arrangement, requesting support from any institution for the production, printing and distribution of the Revised Basic Education Curriculum (BEC).”

‎Shehu explained that adequate arrangements had already been made for the production, printing, dissemination and distribution of the revised curriculum through the appropriate federal and state education authorities, agencies and departments.

‎He urged government agencies, educational institutions, development partners, stakeholders and the general public to disregard any correspondence purportedly issued by NERDC requesting financial support for the exercise.

‎The executive secretary assured stakeholders that the council remained committed to ensuring diligence in its official communications and protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s national curriculum.

‎He added that all authentic information on the Revised Basic Education Curriculum would be communicated through NERDC’s official channels. (NAN)