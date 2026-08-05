NANS issues 72-hour ultimatum to Ogun Govt over abducted students

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Ogun State Government to ensure the rescue of abducted students of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade.

Secretary-General of NANS, Oladimeji Uthman, who stated this at a news conference in Abeokuta on Wednesday, also called for the prosecution of those responsible for killing a student of D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sekinat Ahmed, an HND II student of DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, was killed during a robbery attack at Eruku community on July 27.

Uthman warned that the association would embark on a statewide protest if its demands were not met within the stipulated 72-hour deadline.

Student leaders from Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Olabisi Onabanjo University and D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori attended the briefing alongside other union representatives.

He said recent kidnappings, robberies, and violent attacks do not reflect well on security around tertiary institutions across the state.

“Failure to meet these demands within the stipulated 72 hours will leave the national students’ body with no option but to commence a sustained peaceful mass actions and statewide protest.

“This will continue until justice is served and adequate security is guaranteed for every student in Ogun state,” he said.

Uthman commended the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, and Gov. Dapo Abiodun for deploying an operational police aircraft to strengthen security.

He expressed hope that the aircraft would enhance surveillance, intelligence gathering and rescue operations for the abducted students.

The student leader demanded increased security patrols, permanent security posts and deployment of the Ogun Anti-Violent Crime Team to vulnerable campuses.

He sought stronger collaboration among schools, host communities, security agencies and student leaders to improve campus safety.

NAN also reports that the police command in the state had on Thursday in a statement said that the command was intensifying rescue operations following the abduction.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the police and other security agencies had launched a coordinated response after receiving a distress report.

He stated that tactical teams and intelligence assets had been deployed to facilitate the safe rescue of the victims and apprehend those responsible.