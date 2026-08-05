Several athletes fail to return home after Commonwealth games in Glasgow

Several athletes have reportedly failed to return home with their national teams following the conclusion of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Police Scotland confirmed that it had received reports concerning a number of athletes who remained “unaccounted for” after the 11-day sporting event ended on Sunday.

Among those reportedly missing are four members of Uganda’s boxing team. According to NBS Sport, the boxers did not board the flight back to Uganda, with one of the athletes reportedly saying they planned to seek asylum in Scotland.

The four were identified by Ugandan media as Nuhu Batte, Angel Katushabe, Ibrahim Kemis and Emily Nakalema.

NBS Sport reported that one of the boxers said the decision was linked to their desire to pursue their careers in an environment they believed would provide better training and professional opportunities.

The athlete also reportedly appealed to people in Uganda to understand their decision and not judge them.

Team Uganda has not publicly commented on the reported disappearance of the four boxers, while the remainder of the delegation has returned home.

Another athlete reportedly missing is Pakistani boxer Qudrat Ullah.

Pakistan Today reported that Ullah did not travel back with his teammates and was not found in his accommodation when officials went looking for him.

Meanwhile. Police Scotland said investigations were underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the athletes who have not returned with their respective delegations.

“Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for,” a spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking place with the Home Office.”

The Glasgow 2026 organisers also said they had been working with authorities as athletes and officials departed the city.

Sophie Ashcroft, a spokesperson for Glasgow 2026, said the Games had brought about 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories to Glasgow.

She added that organisers were working with Police Scotland, Border Force and UK Visas & Immigration to ensure the event ended safely and securely.

Under the Games’ length-of-stay arrangements, athletes were expected to leave their accommodation within two nights of completing their respective sporting events.

Previous Commonwealth Games disappearances

The latest reports have renewed memories of similar incidents at previous editions of the Commonwealth Games.

At the 2014 Games, also held in Glasgow, two Ugandan rugby players disappeared after the competition and were later found playing for a small rugby club in Cardiff.

One of them, Philip Pariyo, was subsequently sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape.

Cameroonian weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet II also remained in the UK after the 2014 Games rather than returning home.

Tchatchet, who finished fifth at the 2014 event, later returned to the Commonwealth Games in 2026 and won a silver medal.

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