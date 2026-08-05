Presidency to deepen consultations with Catholic Bishops

Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has restated its readiness to deepen consultations with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria CBCN and other faith-based groups, insisting that many of Nigeria’s challenges can only be resolved through sustained partnership with religious and civil society institutions.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, gave the assurance in a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, following the recent meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the CBCN.

Akume said the administration would sustain engagement with the Bishops and other stakeholders on the concerns raised during the meeting, describing such collaboration as central to advancing the national interest.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will continue consultations with the leadership of the Catholic Bishops Conference, other faith-based organisations and relevant stakeholders on the issues raised during the meeting and on areas where greater collaboration can advance the national interest,” he said.

The SGF explained that the discussions between the President and the Bishops were candid, respectful and constructive, touching on security, economic hardship, public services, education, electoral credibility, political pluralism and religious freedom.

He noted that both parties equally acknowledged progress recorded under the administration, citing the student loan programme and recent successes by security agencies in securing the release of abducted schoolchildren and teachers, even as he maintained that differences in assessment between government and the Church should not be read as a breakdown in mutual respect.

“Many of the challenges confronting our nation require partnership. Faith communities, traditional institutions, civil society, the private sector and citizens all have indispensable roles to play in promoting peace, strengthening social cohesion and advancing national development. Constructive engagement between Government and these institutions is therefore not only welcome but essential,” Akume said.

He disclosed that government was also sustaining dialogue and conflict prevention through the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), describing collaboration with religious institutions as indispensable to advancing national interest, just as he reaffirmed profound respect for the Catholic Church’s contributions to Nigeria’s development through education, healthcare, humanitarian services, peacebuilding and moral guidance.

On the economy, Akume acknowledged the hardship confronting many Nigerians but described it as a passing phase, pointing to investments in rail transport, the Sokoto-Badagry and Lagos-Calabar superhighways, nationwide road construction and the ongoing transformation of Abuja’s road network as evidence of deliberate government intervention.

He listed the Social Investment Programmes, Credit Corps, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), support for business start-ups and Conditional Cash Transfers as measures designed to ensure that the benefits of ongoing reforms reach households through improved welfare, employment and economic opportunities.

On security, the SGF cited the creation of four new Army divisions headquartered in Benue, Kwara, Taraba and Edo states, alongside the establishment of the Office of Homeland Security, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to strengthening the country’s security architecture.

Akume also pointed to the registration of 21 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as proof of political pluralism, insisting that the Tinubu administration neither sought nor supported a one-party state and would continue to respect the commission’s legal autonomy.

He said government would continue to welcome sincere counsel from respected national institutions, noting that no responsible administration should turn away from the concerns of its people.

“Our diversity is our source of strength. In spite of many, we are one people,” Akume said.