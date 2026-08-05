NDLEA adopts more aggressive approach to drug related crimes

The new Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Enugu State, Mr Paul Audu, has declared an “all-out war” against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state.

Audu, who made the vow during his maiden press briefing in Enugu on Wednesday, said the command had adopted a more aggressive approach to combating drug-related crimes.

The commander said the agency would not only focus on arrests and convictions but would also intensify enforcement of the Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Act to confiscate assets acquired through drug trafficking.

According to him, drug traffickers derive their strength from wealth accumulated through illegal activities.

“Depriving them of such assets would serve as a strong deterrent,” he said.

Audu noted that his experience in tracing and confiscating proceeds of crime would be deployed in the state to dismantle the financial networks sustaining drug trafficking syndicates.

“I have come to fight drugs, and there will be no room for compromise. If anyone has information about any of my officers engaging in shady deals, report directly to me, and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

The commander also announced plans to strengthen the agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign by taking drug abuse prevention and sensitisation programmes to communities across the state.

He said the initiative would target drug users and vulnerable youths, educating them on the dangers and consequences of substance abuse.

Audu warned offenders to abandon the illicit trade or face arrest, prosecution and forfeiture of assets

He described drug abuse as a major threat to the nation’s youth, public safety and socio-economic development.

Audu also described the media as a critical partner in the fight, adding that public enlightenment and timely information were essential to winning the war against illicit drugs.

He then appealed to journalists and members of the public to provide credible information on suspected drug-related activities, and assured them of prompt response to intelligence reports.

On the sale of controlled substances through patent medicine stores, Audu warned that it was illegal for patent medicine vendors to stock or sell such drugs.

He added that even licensed pharmacies were only permitted to dispense controlled medications upon presentation of valid medical prescriptions.

The commander reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, warning that any officer found colluding with drug traffickers or engaging in unethical conduct would face disciplinary action.

He said he had commenced consultations with traditional rulers across the state, beginning with a visit to a prominent monarch shortly after assuming office.

According to him, traditional institutions, local government authorities and community leaders would play vital roles in grassroots sensitisation and intelligence gathering.

He assured residents that the NDLEA Enugu Command, with the support of its officers, the agency’s leadership and the Federal Government, was fully prepared to confront drug traffickers and restore public confidence.