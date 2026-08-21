FG to diplomatic missions: Stop bypassing protocols

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye and the Philippines Ambassador during the visit.

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo

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‎The Federal Government has warned foreign diplomatic missions in Nigeria against bypassing established diplomatic channels, saying such conduct undermines mutual respect and effective bilateral relations.

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‎The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja while receiving the Ambassador of the Philippines to Nigeria, Mersole J. Mellejor, on a courtesy visit.

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‎Enikanolaiye, who commended members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for consistently engaging Nigeria through recognised diplomatic channels, said the practice had helped strengthen relations between Nigeria and its international partners.

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‎He, however, expressed concern that some diplomatic missions in Abuja had developed the habit of bypassing official protocols, warning that the Federal Government would no longer tolerate such conduct.

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‎“Our job is to make your work easy. I am pleased that you respect our diplomatic protocols. You did not take advantage of any of our lapses, as some have been inclined to do,” the minister said.

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‎“We will be meeting with the Diplomatic Corps to address these concerns. Going forward, bypassing diplomatic channels will no longer be welcome,” he added.

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‎The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening relations with the Philippines and other ASEAN countries under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, saying the Nigerian economy was on the right trajectory and open to partnerships in agriculture, commerce, manufacturing, oil and gas.

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‎He disclosed that Nigeria had signed visa-waiver agreements with about 20 countries for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports, aimed at facilitating official engagements and easing business relations. He urged the Philippines to fast-track the signing of a similar agreement with Nigeria.

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‎Enikanolaiye also welcomed the construction of a permanent Philippine embassy in Abuja, describing it as a demonstration of confidence in Nigeria-Philippines relations. He said both countries were marking 65 years of diplomatic relations this year and expressed optimism that high-level exchanges between the two countries would take place soon.

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‎“Our economy is on the right trajectory, and we are pleased about that as the strong foundation for the pursuit of mutually beneficial economic relations between our two countries,” he said, adding that Nigeria and the Philippines had continued to cooperate at international fora, including supporting each other’s candidates.

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‎The minister said the Federal Government would pursue stronger bilateral relations through exchange programmes and the convening of a Joint Commission, while also urging the Philippines to ensure proper and dignified treatment of Nigerians visiting the country.

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‎Earlier, Ambassador Mellejor commended the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and the Philippines, disclosing that about 9,000 Nigerian students were currently studying in the Philippines without reported incidents. He described the development as evidence of the cordial relations between the two countries.

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‎Mellejor said his country was interested in expanding bilateral cooperation beyond gas to areas including urea production, manufacturing, labour exchange and online seminars, while the Federal Government reiterated its readiness to strengthen trade, investment and cultural relations with the Philippines, ASEAN and other international partners.

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‎The Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Mr Richard Elesho made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.