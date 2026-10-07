Uzodimma commends security agencies for quick release of corps members

Gov Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has applauded security agencies for their quick intervention in securing the release of 20 corps members kidnapped along the Onitsha-Owerri Road a few days ago.

He said he was particularly pleased with the security agencies for their collaboration and patriotism in ensuring that the corps members were rescued unharmed.

In a statement he personally signed, Governor Uzodimma also expressed satisfaction with the collaborative efforts of both the Oyo and Imo State Governments towards the quick release of all 20 captives.

He said that since the issue involved the security of lives, the government was cautious about releasing too much information to the public, hence the discreet manner in which it was handled.

The Governor said he was particularly grateful to the security agencies for the discreet and collaborative manner in which they tackled the challenge.

He also praised the parents for their patience during the trying period and urged Nigerians to always have faith in the Federal Government to overcome the current security challenges in the country.

Vanguard News