By Adegboyega Adeleye

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate will secure a much wider margin over his opponents in the 2027 presidential election.

Bwala made the assertion while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, in response to a question on what gave him confidence that Tinubu could win the 2027 election, despite arguments that the President’s 2023 victory was relatively narrow.

He said the odds had also been against Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election, arguing that developments at the time did not favour the President.

“The confidence I have is this: all of the statistics and results you read out which happened before President Bola Tinubu won the election at that time, there was nobody who did not know that the odds were not in his favour,” Bwala said.

“The governing party at that time, it was clear that they were not working for him. In the real sense of the word, there were policies that were reeled out just before the election that were quite damning to him.

“There were governors allegedly who were not excited about that because of some thinking here and there.”

According to Bwala, the odds were also against Tinubu during the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The odds were against him, even at the primary level. He could have been rigged out,” he said.

Bwala also pointed to the support Tinubu eventually secured from governors, particularly in the North-East.

“Do you know how many governors we recovered? A lot of the governors of the North-East,” he said.

He then made a categorical prediction about the margin he expects Tinubu to secure in 2027.

“Let me tell you and let me say it categorically, and I will be happy to come back, the gap that President Bola Tinubu will give each and every one of these candidates will be so much that you won’t believe it,” Bwala said.

He further cited the number of governors now supporting Tinubu, arguing that their positions give them significant influence over the political structures in their respective states.

“President Bola Tinubu has got how many governors on his side? How many governors have joined him? The governors are Chief Executive Officers of their respective states; they coordinate the structures of the state and won their election to be governors,” Bwala added.