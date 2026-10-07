20 corps members: Police confirm rescue, vow to arrest suspects

Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force/X

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The police have confirmed the rescue of the 20 corps members abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha express way in Imo State last week Thursday

A statement endorsed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said the corps members were rescued at Amakohia Ubi, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, following a coordinated operation with sister security agencies.

Iniedu stated that efforts were ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the abduction and bring them to justice.

He noted that the victims were currently receiving medical assessment and necessary care.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with sister security agencies, rescued the 20 prospective NYSC corps members abducted in Imo State on 1st October 2026.

“The victims were rescued on 7th October 2026 at Amakohia Ubi Village, Imo State, following sustained search-and-rescue operations. They have since been taken for medical assessment and necessary care.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the abduction, as the Police and other security agencies sustain coordinated operations towards bringing all culpable persons to justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force appreciates members of the public for their cooperation and support and remains committed to the protection of lives and property, prompt response to security threats and continued collaboration with sister security agencies”, the statement read.