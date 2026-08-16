Atiku, Obi congratulate Adeleke on re-election

File: Governor Ademola Adeleke

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi have congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election in the Osun State governorship election.

The two opposition figures separately reacted to Adeleke’s victory in posts on their X accounts on Sunday, commending Osun voters and highlighting the significance of the election to Nigeria’s democracy.

Atiku described Adeleke’s victory as a reflection of the choice made by the people of Osun at the ballot box.

“I congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke, @AAdeleke_01, on his re-election as Governor of Osun State. His victory demonstrates the choice of the people of Osun as expressed at the ballot box,” Atiku said.

He also commended the electorate for what he described as their passion and peaceful participation in the election, while wishing Adeleke success in his second term.

“I commend the people for their passion and peaceful participation. I wish Governor Adeleke continued success as he continues to serve them,” he added.

Obi, in his reaction, titled “Osun: When the People Stand, Democracy Wins,” also congratulated Adeleke and the people of the state.

He said the election had demonstrated the power of citizens to determine their leaders, adding that Adeleke’s performance and commitment to the people had earned him renewed confidence from the electorate.

Obi particularly praised young voters in Osun for what he described as their vigilance in protecting their democratic mandate.

“The lesson from Osun is clear: democracy is strongest when citizens are alert, conscious of their civic responsibility, and determined to ensure that their votes count,” he said.

The former presidential candidate also used the occasion to urge Nigerians to remain actively involved in the democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He called on citizens to register, vote and protect their ballots, arguing that Nigerians experiencing hardship, insecurity and deprivation possess the power to demand change through the ballot box.

Obi further urged political actors to prioritise the interests of Nigerians and embrace peace and the rule of law.

“Elections should never be battles of violence, but contests of ideas, competence, character, and service,” he said.

INEC declared Adeleke the winner of the Osun governorship election after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who secured 444,815 votes.