Why Ogogo cannot be moved from hospital — Jide Kosoko

Taiwo Hassan

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has explained why his colleague, Taiwo Babatunde Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, cannot be moved from the hospital despite receiving hundreds of offers from people willing to assist with his treatment.

Kosoko made this known via an Instagram post, appreciating fans, colleagues and well-wishers who have expressed concern over Ogogo’s health and offered prayers, medical assistance and spiritual intervention.

According to the actor, more than 300 people, and possibly over 500, have reached out with offers of assistance, with each person believing they have something that could help Ogogo recover.

He, however, said it would be extremely difficult to move Ogogo from the hospital to different locations while he is receiving medical care.

“We have received hundreds of such offers, and we sincerely appreciate every single one of them,” Kosoko said.

“However, we humbly appeal to everyone not to stop praying for Ogogo. Please, continue to pray with us.”

Kosoko said the number of offers had created a practical challenge for the family and those caring for Ogogo.

“It is extremely difficult to move him from the hospital to different locations at this stage of his treatment, especially considering the large number of people who have offered to help,” he said.

He added: “We have received offers from more than 300, and even over 500 people, each sincerely believing that they have something that could help him. The challenge is simply: Where do we take him to? And how do we move him from the hospital while he is receiving care?”

The veteran actor appealed to those who had offered to assist not to feel offended if Ogogo could not be brought to them for spiritual treatment or other interventions.

Kosoko stressed that the inability to accept or act on every offer did not mean that the family doubted the intentions of those reaching out.

“Please understand that our inability to bring Ogogo to anyone does not mean that we do not appreciate you, nor does it mean that we doubt your intentions or your desire to help,” he said.

He expressed gratitude for the widespread support Ogogo has received from people in Nigeria and around the world, urging supporters to continue praying for the actor from wherever they are.

Kosoko said the family remained hopeful about Ogogo’s recovery.

“We believe strongly that, with your prayers, our prayers, and the mercy of Almighty God, Taye will come out of this situation successfully. There is nothing impossible before Almighty God,” he said.

Vanguard News