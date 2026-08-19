Gov Buni visits Nigerian refugees in Kaya, Chad

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum, Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday visited Nigerian refugees at the Kaya site in Lac Province of Chad Republic to assess their welfare.

Buni commended the peaceful co-existence between the refugees, the host communities and the government of Chad Republic.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Comrade Mamman Mohammed, in a press statement.

According to Mohammed, Governor Buni urged the refugees to be law-abiding, shun crime and report cases of infiltration, suspicious persons and movements in the area.

The governor noted with satisfaction the refugees’ engagement in fishing and farming. “This makes you more resourceful and less dependent, assuring that the Nigerian government would continue to partner the Chadian government on the welfare of the refugees,” he said.

“For those of you willing to return home, you should liaise with the Lake Chad Basin Commission to take the census while the state governments repatriate you back to your respective states.”

Ba Bulama Usman, leader of the refugee community, commended Governor Buni for the visit, saying he was the only government official from Nigeria who had visited them.

“This visit has given us a sense of belonging and hope. We will remain law-abiding and pursue our means of livelihood peacefully with the host communities and with respect to the laws of the land,” Bulama assured.

He said the refugees would collaborate with the Lake Chad Basin Commission to identify those willing to return home and notify their state governments for repatriation.

“We also appreciate the support given to us and want to assure you that everyone will benefit from this generous benevolence,” the leader added.

Governor Buni was accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, the Force Commander of the Multi-National Joint Task Force, Maj. Gen. ST Audu, Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Dr. Mohammed Goje.

Others include the Special Adviser on Security, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), Honorary Adviser on Policy Delivery, Dr. Kole Shettima, Honorary Adviser on Lake Chad Governors’ Forum and International Investment, Dr Said Alkali Kori, Special Adviser on Food Security, Dr Muhammed Babagana and other top government functionaries.

Gov. Buni had earlier in a courtesy call on the Governor of Lac Province, Gen. Saleh Hagar Tidjani, commended the government of Chad for accommodating Nigerian settlers and refugees, and the peaceful coexistence between Nigerians and the communities.

“Nigeria and Chad would strive to maintain and sustain the peaceful coexistence and security between the two countries.

“The commitment of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri last year would be executed to support and deepen sustainable peace, security and economic growth.

“We are committed to opening the waterways to enhance transportation for security operations and transportation of goods and services. We will pursue this with vigour to improve the lives of our people,” Buni assured.

General Saleh Hagar Tidjani, Governor of Lac Province, described the visit as an honour and a collaboration for peaceful co-existence to strengthen security, stability and economic growth among the member states.