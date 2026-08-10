Abia NSCDC deploys hi-tech equipment for surveillance, intelligence

…Commandant tasks personnel on maximum use

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia State Command, has deployed newly acquired high-tech equipment to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering and operational response across the state.

The State Commandant, Commandant Chukwuemeka N. Odimba, disclosed this on Wednesday while flagging off the distribution of the second batch of the equipment to personnel at the command headquarters in Umuahia.

Odimba charged officers and men of the Corps to make maximum use of the equipment, saying the technological investment was aimed at improving operational efficiency and enabling the command to gather and share intelligence in real time.

He said the deployment followed a five-day Strategic Capacity Building Workshop on technological advancement in security management sponsored by the Abia State Government.

According to him, the combination of specialised training and modern crime-fighting equipment would reposition the Corps for more effective preventive and intelligence-led security operations.

“Just a few days ago, you all participated in the five-day Strategic Capacity Building Workshop on technological advancement in security management. Today, we have taken a step further to fully equip you to effectively deliver on the Corps’ mandates through the distribution of these high-tech crime-fighting equipment,” he said.

The commandant warned personnel against underutilising the equipment, stressing that the investment in technology had placed greater responsibility on officers to deliver improved security outcomes.

“Remember, these equipment are basically to enhance your operations. The present leadership of the Corps has been quite intentional in your capacity development. You have no excuse not to deliver,” he said.

Odimba commended the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for what he described as sustained investment in personnel training, modern equipment and welfare.

He said the Abia Command had put mechanisms in place to ensure that the equipment were properly deployed, monitored and utilised across the state.

According to him, close monitoring would also ensure that resources committed to the acquisition of the equipment were justified and that the Corps’ transition towards technology-driven security operations achieved the desired results.

Odimba, who assumed office in March 2026, reiterated the importance of preventive security, saying early detection and effective intelligence gathering were critical to preventing crimes.

He said the newly distributed equipment would significantly enhance the command’s capacity to achieve that objective.

The commandant also disclosed that the recently concluded capacity-building workshop was the sixth in a series of programmes initiated to improve the operational capacity of NSCDC personnel in Abia.

He expressed optimism that the combined investment in human capital development, logistics and technology would translate into improved protection of lives and property across the state.

Odimba assured residents that the Corps remained committed to collaborating with relevant stakeholders towards achieving a safer and more secure Abia State.