HBM Nigeria’s profit up 57% to N208bn

By Peter Egwuatu

HBM Nigeria Plc, formerly Lafarge Africa Plc, has declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N208billion representing a 57% growth for the first half of 2026, H1’26, against N132.677 billion in the corresponding period of last year, H1’25.

According to the result released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, the company’s net sales grew by 31% in H1’26, driven by an 11% volume growth, enhanced operational stability and improvement in distribution efficiency.

Operating profit during the period grew by 51% to close at N291billion from N192.270 billion in H1’25 and was supported by sustained efficiency gains across the business while operating margin soared to 43% from 37% in H1’25.

In his remarks on the result, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HBM Nigeria Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said: “Our H1 2026 performance demonstrates the continued strength of our business and the successful execution of our strategic priorities. These results reflect disciplined cost management, operational excellence, and prudent financial stewardship. We are focused on further improving supply reliability, advancing our cost leadership agenda, driving innovation, accelerating our sustainability initiatives, and maintaining the highest standards of health and safety.’

He further stated that HBM Nigeria will remain focused on building on a strong operational momentum by leveraging the industrial and technical expertise of Huaxin Building Materials Ltd to drive operational excellence and improve efficiency across the business. In light of this on HBM Nigeria’s business outlook for the rest of the year, Alade-Akinyemi continued: ”Nigeria’s demand outlook for cement remains positive, supported by ongoing infrastructure development, urbanization, and resilient activity across the construction sector, despite a dynamic global operating environment”.