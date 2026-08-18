Truckers deliberately shun Onne Port Parks —NPA

NPA

By Godwin Oritse

The continuous refusal by truckers to use truck parks provided by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at Onne Port is creating serious challenges for both the port management and the host community, while also contributing to delays in cargo evacuation.

Speaking to Vanguard on the development, the Traffic Manager at Onne Port, Mr. Siraj Agbolade, said four truck parks in and around the port are currently under-utilised by truckers, adding that instead of using the designated parks, the truck drivers prefer to park their trucks along the roads and pay community youths.

He explained that the parks serve as transition areas where trucks are processed and scheduled to access the port for cargo evacuation or loading through the Electronic Call-Up System.

The Traffic Manager also said a meeting with various stakeholders operating at Onne Port has been scheduled for this week to discuss the issues and agree on possible solutions.

The development comes against the backdrop of a planned withdrawal of services by some transport unions and freight forwarders, who have threatened to withdraw their services if the roads are not rehabilitated as promised by the NPA.

Also commenting on the matter, Ifeanyi Isikaku, Chairman Onne branch of ANLCA and titled “The Brink: Onne Freight Forwarders, Transporters Threaten Shutdown Over Road, E-Call-Up Crisis,” warned that unless urgent measures are taken to rehabilitate the deteriorating roads, commercial activities along the Onne Port corridor could grind to a halt.

The group further alleged that freight forwarders and importers are losing millions of naira as trucks conveying valuable consignments reportedly fall or are involved in accidents along the corridor.

Part of the statement reads: “The crisis engulfing the Onne Port corridor appears to be deepening, as freight forwarding associations and maritime transport operators have raised the alarm over what they describe as the deplorable condition of the port access roads, indiscriminate truck parking and mounting losses suffered by freight forwarders, importers and transport operators.

“For years, the Onne port corridor has served as a critical artery for the movement of cargo into and out of the Eastern maritime economy. But stakeholders say the deteriorating state of the road has transformed what should be a vital logistics corridor into a daily ordeal for truckers, freight forwarders, importers and residents.

“Freight forwarders and importers, it said, are losing millions of naira as trucks carrying valuable consignments reportedly fall or become involved in accidents along the corridor.

“For businesses operating on tight delivery schedules, every additional day spent waiting on the road translates into additional costs, demurrage, vehicle maintenance, loss of business and, in some cases, damaged cargo.”