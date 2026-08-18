Veteran Yoruba actor, Ogogo, battles stage-four cancer as daughters seek medical help

By Ayo Onikoyi

The daughters of veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, have appealed for urgent medical assistance for their father, who they disclosed is battling stage-four cancer.

Lima and Kira Taiwo made separate emotional appeals on Instagram on Monday, asking Nigerians, well-wishers and medical professionals with experience in cancer treatment to help the 66-year-old actor.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Lima said her father’s condition had deteriorated and that hospitals had reportedly declined to continue treating him.

Fighting back tears, she appealed to anyone with access to medical professionals or facilities who would be willing to take on the actor’s case to come forward.

“Hello everybody, good evening. I’m here to ask for help from my daddy. He has cancer, and it’s really, really bad. And the hospitals are refusing to treat him. At least, please, give this man a chance,” she said.

According to Lima, the family only became aware of the severity of the actor’s condition about three weeks ago, saying his physical appearance had not initially suggested how serious his illness was.

“You see him, you can’t even know that something is wrong that bad. It’s just starting to show. We didn’t even know until like three weeks ago,” she said.

She stressed that the family was not soliciting money but was seeking medical intervention for their father.

“Please, I’m begging you. If you know somebody that knows somebody that will be willing to treat him, anything, we’re willing to try anything. We’re not here to ask for money,” she said.

Lima also acknowledged the support the family had received from a relative, whom she said had provided significant assistance during the difficult period.

In a separate video, Kira disclosed that the actor’s cancer was at stage four and said the hospital treating him had indicated that it could no longer administer chemotherapy.

“Hello everyone, I’m here for my daddy. He has cancer and is in stage 4. The hospital is saying that they cannot treat him again, like they can’t give him chemo again,” she said.

Kira appealed to individuals, hospitals and medical professionals capable of treating cancer to come forward, saying the family was willing to explore available treatment options.

“What I’m here for is that if you can treat my daddy, if you can start chemo for him, whether it’s medical or herbs, please, I’m begging you guys. Any help, anything, anybody that you know that can treat cancer, please,” she said.

She also acknowledged Senator Yayi for what she described as significant financial support towards her father’s treatment.

Kira urged anyone who could assist with her father’s treatment to contact her or her sister, saying she was determined to find a way to help him.

She became emotional while describing the actor’s condition, saying she had never seen her father in such pain.

“God, give me strength. I’m suffering so bad. There’s no money, but if you know anybody that can treat my daddy, please,” she said.

According to Kira, Ogogo had also expressed fears about dying.

“He’s saying that he doesn’t want to die. Please, I’ve never seen my daddy in that kind of pain before,” she said.

Hassan is one of the most recognisable figures in Yoruba cinema, with a career spanning more than four decades. He has appeared in more than 300 films and has established himself as a prominent actor in the Nigerian film industry.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the actor’s management nor his family had issued an official statement providing details about the specific hospital, type of cancer or diagnosis.

The family’s appeals, however, have drawn attention to the actor’s reported health condition and their search for medical professionals or facilities willing to continue his treatment.