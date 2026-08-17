2027: Accord, AAC, SDP presidential candidates join forces against Tinubu 

President Tinubu

The presidential candidates of Accord Party, African Action Congress, AAC, and Social Democratic Party, SDP, have resolved to work together towards a common democratic force ahead of the 2027 presidential election, in what could become a significant realignment of Nigeria’s opposition politics.

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The three candidates, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of Accord; Mr. Omoyele Sowore of AAC; and Prince Adewole Adebayo of SDP, reached the resolution after a meeting in Port Harcourt weekend.

At the meeting which held weekend, the candidates deliberated on Nigeria’s democracy, economy and security.

They expressed concern over the concentration of political power, weakening of democratic institutions and shrinking space for genuine political competition, warning that Nigeria risked moving from competitive multi-party democracy towards what they described as “a coronation disguised as an election.”

The leaders consequently resolved to align their political forces towards presenting Nigerians with a joint democratic alternative in 2027.

The proposed alliance will seek to mobilise workers, youths, women, professionals, entrepreneurs, civil society organisations and Nigerians across ethnic, religious, regional and political divides.

While noting that they would they determine the structure, modalities and presidential candidate of the proposed alliance, the opposition candidates said: “The larger national interest must take precaedence over individual political ambitions.’’

The three presidential candidates demanded an immediate review of cases involving Nigerians detained or imprisoned over political expression, self-determination advocacy or the peaceful exercise of constitutionally protected rights.

They specifically called for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whose agitation had centred on the political rights and aspirations of Igbo people, and Bichia Maisango, whom they identified as an advocate of Hausa Zallah cultural rights.

The candidates also called for an end to what they described as the legal and political persecution of Omoyele Sowore over his political activities.

The leaders stressed that their position did not necessarily amount to an endorsement of the views or methods of the individuals concerned.

“Democratic societies must accommodate dissent and peaceful disagreement,” they said.

The three candidates called on the international community, democratic governments, regional institutions and international democracy and human-rights organisations to closely monitor Nigeria’s democratic trajectory.

They expressed concern over alleged attempts by individuals within the security architecture, electoral institutions, judiciary, legislature and executive to weaken opposition parties, manipulate public institutions and frustrate genuine political competition.

While rejecting foreign interference in Nigeria’s sovereign affairs, they called for accountability where individuals abuse public office or institutional authority to undermine constitutional democracy.

They urged international partners to document credible evidence of democratic reversals and consider targeted sanctions, including visa restrictions and other lawful measures, against individuals credibly established to have participated in such activities.

“Nigeria’s multi-party democracy must be preserved. No individual, political party, security agency, electoral official or institution is bigger than the Nigerian Constitution,” they declared.

The leaders also criticised the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly fuel subsidy removal and currency devaluation, which they said had contributed to rising living costs, declining purchasing power, unemployment and widespread economic hardship.

They called for urgent economic reforms, including substantial salary reviews towards a genuine living wage, stronger domestic production, investment promotion, job creation and measures to reducae inflation.

On insecurity, the candidates demanded a proactive national security strategy built around intelligence, technology, adequately equipped security forces, community cooperation, economic opportunity and effective prosecution.

They rejected what they described as appeasement, selective enforcement and political complicity that enabled violent groups to operate with impunity.

The three candidates pledged to defend Nigeria’s multi-party system and reject political monopolisation.

“A democracy without meaningful opposition is merely an electoral ritual,” they said, affirming their commitment to the constitutional right of Nigerians to form political parties, contest elections, disagree with government and offer alternative programmes without intimidation.

While also declaring that national unity must be founded on justice and inclusion, the opposition candidates said: “Unity cannot be built by suppressing differences; it must be built by guaranteeing justice within diversity.’’

The proposed alliance, according to the leaders, is not merely an anti-incumbency arrangement but an attempt to develop a credible governing alternative based on democratic accountability, economic justice, security, institutional reform, social inclusion and national development.

Meanwhile, the Movement for Democratic Renewal, MDR, for the South-South and South-East zones was launched on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with speakers calling for unity of purpose to rescue the country.

The MDR is Co-Chaired by Dr Gbenga Hashim and the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Leaders of NLC gathered with leaders of industrial unions at the NLC Labour House, Port Harcourt, to confront what they described as a fundamental national question: ‘’How do we rescue Nigeria’s democracy and restore hope to millions of our people?

The Co-Chairman of the movement, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, said Nigeria had always been a great country but noted that recent leaders had conspired to make it small.

According to him, “the prosperity in Nigeria continued until 1976 and Nigeria was a lender, not a borrowing nation.”

He said further: “Today, industrialisation has gone out of Nigeria. But we must rescue our democracy. Any democracy that abandons the welfare of the workers is a mirage.’’

Also speaking, Prince Adebayo Adewole, presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, urged Nigerians to reject intimidation and political pressure.

“All workers must vote, because our problem is that our leaders today see themselves as colonial masters in black skin,’’ he said.

He stressed the importance of ideological unity, saying “unity is important. For people, we can only be united by ideology. You must raise cadres not for protest alone, but for government.”

Joe Ajaero, who was represented at the event by Denja Yakub, said Nigerians could not depend on others to rescue the country.

“Nobody will fight for us. We need to fight for ourselves. There will never be industry for us if we don’t have worker-friendly people in power,” he said.

The NLC chairmen in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi attended the event.